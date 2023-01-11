Key to our first playoff victory in 20+ years

Well Tua is out, that sucks and our chances of winning are very slim, only a fool would bet on us to win. Mike McDaniel HAS to get creative. breakout the wildcat crap, use Hill and Waddle like we did with Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams. Run Run Run, chew up the clock. Tyreek and Waddle need as many touches as possible. Hill needs to be on special teams, returning kicks and punts, its the playoffs and its probably our last game of the season. Pray the defense makes a play or two for us.



What are your thoughts or keys to victory in this miracle to win game?