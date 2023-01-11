 Key to our first playoff victory in 20+ years | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Key to our first playoff victory in 20+ years

Well Tua is out, that sucks and our chances of winning are very slim, only a fool would bet on us to win. Mike McDaniel HAS to get creative. breakout the wildcat crap, use Hill and Waddle like we did with Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams. Run Run Run, chew up the clock. Tyreek and Waddle need as many touches as possible. Hill needs to be on special teams, returning kicks and punts, its the playoffs and its probably our last game of the season. Pray the defense makes a play or two for us.

What are your thoughts or keys to victory in this miracle to win game?
 
Last edited:
I don't know about the wildcat. It only works if there is a threat of a pass. Probably Cedric Wilson with the wildcat the way it was designed. No QB, put in an extra lineman, one runner in the back field, one in motion where there is the option for either to get the handoff, or the "QB" to run or to throw. I do agree that we have to find a way to get Hill and Waddle as many touches as possible.
 
Need a near perfect game:

2-3 penalties maximum, more than that and you can forget it.

1 turnover or less.

Special Teams needs to be average or better. no big returns, no missed FGs

better clock management, no wasting timeouts in the 1st and 3rd qtrs

better redzone execution, can't settle for too many FGs

3rd down offense, extend 50% of the drives or better

3rd down defense get off the field especially on 3rd and long

That's just to keep the game close.
 
Good Point about Cedric Wilson, I forgot he can throw the ball. Maybe we gave him that big contract saving him for this moment in the playoffs!
 
Josh Allen would have to play the worst game of his life for the Dolphins to even sniff a chance of winning.
 
Bills missing the plane...oh wait they are at home. No keys to victory. Bills by 50
 
hope for a forfeit. even if tua was 100% healthy with no injuries this season at all, he would get killed behind this offensive line that we will be trotting out there:



face it, the team has mailed it in. mcdaniel's tone today was akin to a funeral. it's all over with a lot of questions (par for the course) headed into the offseason.
 
