Keys to beating the Saints

Jamesw
1.Pound the rock -we’ve made improvements in our run game. Let’s keep at it.
2. Want to see Tua game manage with occasional deep shots (especially early).
3. Maintain discipline on defense. Particularly in the secondary.
4. Blitz early.
5. No stupid penalties.
