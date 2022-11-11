 Keyshawn Johnson "Im all In on Tua" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Keyshawn Johnson "Im all In on Tua"

cltchperf

cltchperf

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2005
Messages
7,521
Reaction score
2,688
Yoodakine56 said:
"Its a Totally different QB now. Ok yes, im all in. I like him"

Click to expand...
Cool, but I wonder how he'll be when Tua has a bad game lol. He'll probably act like he never liked Tua. oh well, could careless about these guys who doubted him. But it's funny seeing others changing their tune. Colin wants to be the last or one of the last guys I feel doubting Tua. Well Florio and Chris Sims and Nick wright as well
 
Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
1,086
Reaction score
2,515
Age
46
Location
Hawaii
cltchperf said:
Cool, but I wonder how he'll be when Tua has a bad game lol. He'll probably act like he never liked Tua. oh well, could careless about these guys who doubted him. But it's funny seeing others changing their tune. Colin wants to be the last or one of the last guys I feel doubting Tua. Well Florio and Chris Sims and Nick wright as well
Click to expand...

Exactly.. or any of the other analysts who had changed their minds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom