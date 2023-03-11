 Kick Return Man | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kick Return Man

I haven't heard anything about addressing our need in a kick returner. Its obvious something needs to be done. I'm not sure if punt returns and kick off returns can be handled by one guy? But do we need major improvement in this area. Major improvement.
What do you guys think?
How will we go about improving kick and punt returns?
Draft?
Free agency?
Current player already on the team?
 
It could be any of the above.
If we get a kick returner (I believe we will), I think it will be later, rather than sooner.
 
People liked to talk shit about Jakeem Grant here but he left a void in special teams ever since he left. I am tired of seeing Waddle, Mostert, and Jevon Holland handle kicks. We need a dynamic specialized guy back there. Someone late in the draft or an UDFA would be preferred.
 
