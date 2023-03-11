Kick Return Man

El Calebra
I haven't heard anything about addressing our need in a kick returner. Its obvious something needs to be done. I'm not sure if punt returns and kick off returns can be handled by one guy? But do we need major improvement in this area. Major improvement.
