Kicker advantage? A surprising stat!

So you would think with the Ravens having Justin Tucker one of the greatest kicker of all time they would have the advantage right? Well then I started looking at this years stats. Yes Tucker is ahead of Sanders on FG% Tucker is at 86.1 to Sanders 84.6. But Then if you look at 50+ field goals Tucker is just 1-5 while Sanders is 5-7!
