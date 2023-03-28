Sanders FG% was 81.2 with 26 FG made. He was 5/6 from 20 to 29 yards, 7/7 from 30 to 39 yards, 12/13 from 40 to 49 yards and 2/6 from 50 to 59 yards. As you can see, his struggles were from 50 plus. No secret. That ranks him 28th from 50+. Every where else he was solid. A lot of us were shitting on him pretty badly but looking at the numbers, he actually performed pretty well.



So for Morstead, his net avg was 40.6 with a long of 66. 28 punts inside the 20 with only 3 out of bounds. He was ranked 22nd with an average of 46.4. Both of our kickers were pretty damn good, why would we get rid of Morestead?