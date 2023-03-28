eMCee85
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2020
- Messages
- 4,387
- Reaction score
- 6,656
- Location
- Minnesota
Sanders FG% was 81.2 with 26 FG made. He was 5/6 from 20 to 29 yards, 7/7 from 30 to 39 yards, 12/13 from 40 to 49 yards and 2/6 from 50 to 59 yards. As you can see, his struggles were from 50 plus. No secret. That ranks him 28th from 50+. Every where else he was solid. A lot of us were shitting on him pretty badly but looking at the numbers, he actually performed pretty well.
So for Morstead, his net avg was 40.6 with a long of 66. 28 punts inside the 20 with only 3 out of bounds. He was ranked 22nd with an average of 46.4. Both of our kickers were pretty damn good, why would we get rid of Morestead?
So for Morstead, his net avg was 40.6 with a long of 66. 28 punts inside the 20 with only 3 out of bounds. He was ranked 22nd with an average of 46.4. Both of our kickers were pretty damn good, why would we get rid of Morestead?