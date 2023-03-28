 Kickers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kickers

Sanders FG% was 81.2 with 26 FG made. He was 5/6 from 20 to 29 yards, 7/7 from 30 to 39 yards, 12/13 from 40 to 49 yards and 2/6 from 50 to 59 yards. As you can see, his struggles were from 50 plus. No secret. That ranks him 28th from 50+. Every where else he was solid. A lot of us were shitting on him pretty badly but looking at the numbers, he actually performed pretty well.

So for Morstead, his net avg was 40.6 with a long of 66. 28 punts inside the 20 with only 3 out of bounds. He was ranked 22nd with an average of 46.4. Both of our kickers were pretty damn good, why would we get rid of Morestead?
 
Morestead may not have wanted to resign - don’t know what happened. I like him

Sanders was bad for a stretch then finished strong. At one point he was down at the bottom of the league w 72% accuracy on FGs - same as all of 2021. In 2021 he struggled on 50* as well. But he nailed the 50 this year that put us in the playoffs
 
