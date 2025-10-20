Kim Bokamper...The worst QB performance ever....LOL

AZFINSFANFORLIFE
He's playing like someone that doesn't want to have to medically retire and give back some of his guaranteed money. He's making sure he doesn't get injured and if the Dolphins cut or bench him then who cares, he gets his guaranteed money.He has a point. Tua has regressed significantly. He was mediocre before, couldn't play in adverse elements, and couldn't win a big game when we needed it. Enter the concussions and other injuries and you have a qb that is playing timid and he's spooked. The offense is tailored around him not getting hit and it's in his head. I firmly believe that his next concussion may be his career and it's showing
The regression this year is mind blowing. This isn't the same QB as 2022, 2023 or the one that played really well when they came back from the concussion in 2024. This one is legitimately a bottom 3 QB. He's worse this year than he was in his rookie year.
Who was that guy that threw 5 or 6 picks in a game for Buffalo? Think he went on to back up with the Raiders for a bit....whoever that was, he would like a word.
Nathan Peterman, then the Bills got Josh Allen - quite a turnaround
Tua's best trait has been accuracy, and that has regressed into average at best, which doesn't leave much behind skill-wise
The arm strength is the biggest difference to me, I know many will say it was never there and I don't buy that at all, but his arm strength looks absolutely done now.
Can't win with a QB that can't stretch the field, and you really can't win with one that can't do anything with his legs either