Kim Bokamper...The worst QB performance ever....LOL

He has a point. Tua has regressed significantly. He was mediocre before, couldn't play in adverse elements, and couldn't win a big game when we needed it. Enter the concussions and other injuries and you have a qb that is playing timid and he's spooked. The offense is tailored around him not getting hit and it's in his head. I firmly believe that his next concussion may be his career and it's showing
 
He's playing like someone that doesn't want to have to medically retire and give back some of his guaranteed money. He's making sure he doesn't get injured and if the Dolphins cut or bench him then who cares, he gets his guaranteed money.

The regression this year is mind blowing. This isn't the same QB as 2022, 2023 or the one that played really well when they came back from the concussion in 2024. This one is legitimately a bottom 3 QB. He's worse this year than he was in his rookie year.
 
Tua's best trait has been accuracy, and that has regressed into average at best, which doesn't leave much behind skill-wise

The arm strength is the biggest difference to me, I know many will say it was never there and I don't buy that at all, but his arm strength looks absolutely done now.

Can't win with a QB that can't stretch the field, and you really can't win with one that can't do anything with his legs either
 
Who was that guy that threw 5 or 6 picks in a game for Buffalo? Think he went on to back up with the Raiders for a bit....whoever that was, he would like a word.
 
totally agree
 
Perhaps the context is relative to what Bocamper said. Like relative to talent level and draft status
 
@Casas9425 just posted a clip of Bill Simmons saying the same thing on his podcast. I know people here don’t like Simmons, and I’m not saying his opinion of QB is as valuable as Bokamper’s, but he’s also watched a lot of football. I saw a clip of Dan Patrick saying something similar. One thing is for sure, it was a pitiful showing.
 
The Tua benching against the Browns actually carried a mild degree of intrigue, insofar as McDaniel was hired in large part to resurrect Tua's career from Brian Flores's supposed damage of it. McDaniel did that by infusing Tua with confidence. McDaniel's decision to bench Tua runs counter to that and carries with it some intrigue with regard to how that may shape their relationship and Tua's mentality going forward.

In other words it's no longer just rainbows and unicorns in Tua/McDaniel land.
 
The supposed arm strength bottomed out once the calendar struck December every single year he's been a starter; however, unfortunately most were too blind, biased, and loyal to say otherwise.


Wobblers and wounded ducks were the constant inevitable norm.
 
