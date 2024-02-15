Kind of a silly topic... but alcohol and the offseason...

Feverdream
Club Member
We all read the scribbling of a bunch of different commenters and scribes who expound upon the Dolphins...
I was wondering... who do you routinely agree with, and who do you just laugh at as you back away?
The guy I almost always disagree with is Brian Miller of PhinPhanatic. It seems like I NEVER agree with that guy. His 'work' always seems like a frantically written overreaction to whatever is going on. Like Omar... only more puerile.
The one I tend to agree with... is well... nobody really. Maybe Lance Zierlein over at NFL.com, but his focus isn't the Dolphins.
I'm really quite curious what y'all think.
I was wondering... who do you routinely agree with, and who do you just laugh at as you back away?
The guy I almost always disagree with is Brian Miller of PhinPhanatic. It seems like I NEVER agree with that guy. His 'work' always seems like a frantically written overreaction to whatever is going on. Like Omar... only more puerile.
The one I tend to agree with... is well... nobody really. Maybe Lance Zierlein over at NFL.com, but his focus isn't the Dolphins.
I'm really quite curious what y'all think.