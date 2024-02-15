 Kind of a silly topic... but alcohol and the offseason... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kind of a silly topic... but alcohol and the offseason...

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
14,472
Reaction score
35,560
We all read the scribbling of a bunch of different commenters and scribes who expound upon the Dolphins...

I was wondering... who do you routinely agree with, and who do you just laugh at as you back away?

The guy I almost always disagree with is Brian Miller of PhinPhanatic. It seems like I NEVER agree with that guy. His 'work' always seems like a frantically written overreaction to whatever is going on. Like Omar... only more puerile.

The one I tend to agree with... is well... nobody really. Maybe Lance Zierlein over at NFL.com, but his focus isn't the Dolphins.

I'm really quite curious what y'all think.
 
I don't even want to get started on Brian Miller. That guy and his site are complete trash.

I honestly haven't found a talking head I agree with most of the time. Poopart from time to time. I have found that CK has strayed much further from center than my liking or where he used to be also.

It honestly seems like people just pick their sides and refuse to ever change or back down and when it comes to the Fins, things just seem to be more and more polarizing. I prefer to think for myself.

And of course the obligatory Omar can eat a bag of d*CKs.
 
No comment as I don't read any of them. Too much sage advice on here to digest daily. 😂
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom