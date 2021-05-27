Kindley eat himself out of the league?

Omar was interviewed by couple dolphins youtubers. He memtoined Kindley showed up at OTA way out of shape. Kindley appeared north of 350. I don't care about Omar when it comes to his opinion or his analysis. But describing a player got fat, that is a fairly straight forward observation. Don't think even Omar can get that wrong.

Did you see any tweets or reports about it? Would you concern about a young player entering his second years and already shows lack of professionalism?