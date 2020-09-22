King Solomon!!

Holy shiz, guys---we have a stud @ RG!



I am so impressed with his physicality and nasty demeanor, hope it spreads across the entire line. Austin Jackson has a bit of it, too. But Kindley is simply a beast! He's pancaking guys, picking up stunts, moving players out of the hole one-on-one, and although he's not the smoothest puller, he is doing that at a acceptable level right now.



Hopefully we've got something in Robert Hunt, as I'd like to see him replace Davis sooner rather than later. part of me is hoping they've been holding them back cuz they didn't want three rookies on the old line all at once, while the other side of me thinks maybe he is struggling out of the gate. To be honest, most lines have a veteran or two plus a journeyman in there. We may have three more than capable players, plus Flowers and Karras. This line could be really good in a year or two. Draft a C, and we should be set.



We clearly have our quarterback of the future, our tight end, and we are a tick better than average at receiver if Parker is healthy, and Williams gets back to where he was last year. I'm counting on this happening later in the year for Preston. Worst case scenario next year.



CLEARLY, we need a game changer at receiver, like J'Marr Chase or Jaylen Waddle, and an upgrade at running back, as I still think Gaskins and Breida are change of pace guys.



I think our offense is truly not that far away, and God knows it better not be, as our defense is an absolute hot mess!