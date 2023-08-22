Kion Smith Darkhorse 53 Candidate

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 21,115
- Reaction score
- 49,540
- Location
- New Jersey
Think the kids got a real shot at the 8th or 9th Offensive Linemen.
Which could be Kion Smith. We'll see, CK's tweet, certainly shows he just might have improved enough to make the 53.Kendal Lamm also had a very nice game against the Texans..
So I think he has the swing locked up but there’s room for another tackle backup so perhaps
I don't get what people see in him. He's a subpar developmental tackle.
He did play LG against Houston. He played along side Ryan Hayes when he was in at LT. Smith appears to be getting groomed to potentially play LT/LG. All the more reason I think he's got a chance to make the final roster.He can anchor on bull rush and dig on pulls. I don't understand why they did not try him at guard when they knew that.
Think the kids got a real shot at the 8th or 9th Offensive Linemen.
Both. Lamm is the first off the bench as the swing tackle. Smith is more of the 8th or 9th guy. JMOMaybe between him and Lamm?