Kion Smith Darkhorse 53 Candidate

Dang 77 was blown up quite a few times.
Looks like we have some tackles on the roster but the LG position is still up in the air.
 
LargoFin said:
He can anchor on bull rush and dig on pulls. I don't understand why they did not try him at guard when they knew that.
He did play LG against Houston. He played along side Ryan Hayes when he was in at LT. Smith appears to be getting groomed to potentially play LT/LG. All the more reason I think he's got a chance to make the final roster.
 
The kid is working to get better and doing it. Why be so negative? We need practice squad developmental players too.
 
