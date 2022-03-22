 Kiper has Miami drafting Nakobe Dean at #29 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kiper has Miami drafting Nakobe Dean at #29

Feverdream

Feverdream

I'd be down with that!

I looked at about 20 mocks over the past few days and the same names come up again and again... Dean, Linderbaum, Burks, and Olave.
 
The Ghost

Stamos
He’s not gonna be there. Anything can happen but that’s very unlikely.

I’ll be ok with it.
 
The Ghost

Stamos
Feverdream said:
I'd be down with that!

I looked at about 20 mocks over the past few days and the same names come up again and again... Dean, Linderbaum, Burks, and Olave.
It’s so hard for me to imagine those 4 make it to 29. Especially now with the Packers having two picks before us and a glaring need(s) at WR.

Maybe one of them does but they are all very clean prospects who have never seen their stock drop for any particular reason.

All 4 of those guys could go to just two teams. Eagles and Packers, with 5 combined picks before ours.
I’d be happy with any of those 4 guys.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

The Ghost said:
He’s not gonna be there. Anything can happen but that’s very unlikely.

I’ll be ok with it.
Most years see the inside LBs fall farther than anticipated. It tends to be a cheap position in the NFL, so there is less urgency to draft these guys.
I wont be surprised if he or Lloyd are there.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

The Ghost said:
It’s so hard for me to imagine those 4 make it to 29. Especially now with the Packers having two picks before us and a glaring need(s) at WR.

Maybe one of them does but they are all very clean prospects who have never seen their stock drop for any particular reason.

All 4 of those guys could go to just two teams. Eagles and Packers, with 5 combined picks before ours.

I’d be happy with any of those 4 guys.
My target 6 are those 4, London and Lloyd.
 
The Ghost

Stamos
Feverdream said:
Most years see the inside LBs fall farther than anticipated. It tends to be a cheap position in the NFL, so there is less urgency to draft these guys.
I wont be surprised if he or Lloyd are there.
Sign me up for either but 29 is way down there.

I’d take Lloyd.
 
McRev Kev

McRev Kev

I am down with Dean

But I wanted Parsons last year

WR, C/G or LT is good for me there too

I would trade down out of #29 easier said than done
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

The Ghost said:
You think the Alabama kid is the second WR off the board still?
Honestly... I've no idea, the WR ratings are a jumbled mess this year... myself, I'd like a larger WR, but could be convinced on Olave because of his route running skill.
 
Kebo

Kebo

Feverdream said:
Honestly... I've no idea, the WR ratings are a jumbled mess this year... myself, I'd like a larger WR, but could be convinced on Olave because of his route running skill.
Kiper has London going to the Jets at #4.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

If we miss on my target 6, my next thought would be that these 6 were gone means that Edge Rushers and CBs have slid down... and I'd look for a BPA pick there as those positions are incredibly expensive to fill.
 
gamesitwatch

I can't see us playing with two 225 pound linebackers on the inside, and I'd rather pick an upgrade over Roberts than Baker.
 
