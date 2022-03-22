Kiper has Miami drafting Nakobe Dean at #29

I'd be down with that!
I looked at about 20 mocks over the past few days and the same names come up again and again... Dean, Linderbaum, Burks, and Olave.
Most years see the inside LBs fall farther than anticipated. It tends to be a cheap position in the NFL, so there is less urgency to draft these guys.He’s not gonna be there. Anything can happen but that’s very unlikely.
I’ll be ok with it.
My target 6 are those 4, London and Lloyd.It’s so hard for me to imagine those 4 make it to 29. Especially now with the Packers having two picks before us and a glaring need(s) at WR.
Maybe one of them does but they are all very clean prospects who have never seen their stock drop for any particular reason.
All 4 of those guys could go to just two teams. Eagles and Packers, with 5 combined picks before ours.
I’d be happy with any of those 4 guys.
I wont be surprised if he or Lloyd are there.
I’d be happy with Jordan Davis also.My target 6 are those 4, London and Lloyd.
Honestly... I've no idea, the WR ratings are a jumbled mess this year... myself, I'd like a larger WR, but could be convinced on Olave because of his route running skill.You think the Alabama kid is the second WR off the board still?
Kiper has London going to the Jets at #4.
He'd be my top WR this year... but I've seen him in the 2nd round... the WRs have zero consensus this year.