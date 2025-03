Kiper Now Has Will Campbell Falling To The Dolphins At #13

Welcome to Round 1, Jaxson Dart: Kiper unveils his post-free-agency NFL mock draft NFL free agency is wrapping up, and team needs have changed. Mel Kiper Jr. has a new projection for Round 1, with top draft prospects filling holes.

This is interesting. Prior to the combine he was viewed as the #1 rated LT in the draft, and a top 5 pick. Then, like a T-Rex, he came in with very short arm measurements. Compare him at 32 5/8 with Pat Paul at 36 1/4 arm length (Grier loves the measurables and often seems to value them over production and technique which I guess he believes can be taught) and Armstead at 34 inches. Clearly arm length alone does not instantly make a great LT. Other side of the coin, I saw a stat that nobody with arms as short as Campbell has ever been a good NFL LT, maybe with the exception of one player. The short arm length explains why Campbell could potentially fall this far, because he is viewed as a guard. Worth a shot at #13? We need a guard, you get option value that he might actually be able to play LT (dominant there in college). I guess depends who else is on the board then as well, but net/net this would seem like a pretty solid pick if the belief is that he could also be a day 1 starter at guard at a minimum. If not, they should probably take someone else.Left tackle Terron Armstead will be 34 if he returns for the 2025 season, but that's a big if. He is mulling retirement , and the Dolphins are operating as if he won't be back. So, considering the concussion and injury history of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa , Miami should be focused on finding Armstead's heir apparent. Plus, this team ranked 28th in pass block win rate last season (55.7%), so it needs upgrading anyway.Yes, Campbell's arm length comes into question. He measured 32⅝ inches at the combine, which isn't ideal for an NFL offensive tackle. But plenty of tackles start their careers at guard, and Campbell's great footwork points to a successful career despite the length limitations.