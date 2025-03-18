Kiper Now Has Will Campbell Falling To The Dolphins At #13

phinsforlife
This is interesting. Prior to the combine he was viewed as the #1 rated LT in the draft, and a top 5 pick. Then, like a T-Rex, he came in with very short arm measurements. Compare him at 32 5/8 with Pat Paul at 36 1/4 arm length (Grier loves the measurables and often seems to value them over production and technique which I guess he believes can be taught) and Armstead at 34 inches. Clearly arm length alone does not instantly make a great LT. Other side of the coin, I saw a stat that nobody with arms as short as Campbell has ever been a good NFL LT, maybe with the exception of one player. The short arm length explains why Campbell could potentially fall this far, because he is viewed as a guard. Worth a shot at #13? We need a guard, you get option value that he might actually be able to play LT (dominant there in college). I guess depends who else is on the board then as well, but net/net this would seem like a pretty solid pick if the belief is that he could also be a day 1 starter at guard at a minimum. If not, they should probably take someone else.
Left tackle Terron Armstead will be 34 if he returns for the 2025 season, but that's a big if. He is mulling retirement, and the Dolphins are operating as if he won't be back. So, considering the concussion and injury history of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Miami should be focused on finding Armstead's heir apparent. Plus, this team ranked 28th in pass block win rate last season (55.7%), so it needs upgrading anyway.
Yes, Campbell's arm length comes into question. He measured 32⅝ inches at the combine, which isn't ideal for an NFL offensive tackle. But plenty of tackles start their careers at guard, and Campbell's great footwork points to a successful career despite the length limitations.
