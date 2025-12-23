I'm asking because I don't know. Is there any shot we could hire Kirby Smart to coach our team? He really elevated Georgia with back to back National Championships including a 15-0 season. Miami, at this point, does not have a legit Head Coach, McDaniel is a joke who has lost the lockeroom and the local Dolphin fans. We are quickly regressing under this scatterbrained flake. He is an imposter as a Coach and I'm really over this fraud. We need a widely respected Head Coach to come in and turn this disaster around.

Other names are Ryan Day, Dabo Sweeny, Steve Sarkasian or Marcus Freeman from Notre Dame. Also, Don Shula's grandson Chris Shula is building a great reputation as the Defensive Coordinator of the LA Rams. The Shula name still carries some magic here in Dolphin land. We must fire McDaniel and bring in someone with some stature and a winning resume. Let's hear your ideas on who should replace McDaniel if you don't like my choices. I think we mostly agree that McDaniel has to go out the door along with his buddy Tua. We will be 100 times better off without those 2 holding us back.