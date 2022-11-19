 KK----Perhaps the biggest surprise find this offseason | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

KK----Perhaps the biggest surprise find this offseason

When a team signs UDFAs, generally they are developmental players, longshots, blindfolded darts, or just plain TC bodies. In the curious case of Kader Kohou, we found a player who was ready to start almost day one. He has the skills, technique, and understanding of offenses usually only found in veteran DBs. This video shows all of that, and also provide perspective on the versatility of Kader's game.

Understandably, we shelled out big $ for proven talent like Armstead and Hill in the offseason, and more recently Chubb, but the impact of Kohou the defensive side of the ball, particularly with DBs dropping like flies, has been huge. He can play slot cover, wide, man, press, zone,,,,,,

 
He’s been great so far, this team also has Trill Williams who was showing flashes as well until he got injured. This team seems to find them hidden gems at the CB spot.
 
mrbunglez said:
He’s been great so far, this team also has Trill Williams who was showing flashes as well until he got injured. This team seems to find them hidden gems at the CB spot.
Needham was another, but I believe he was a bit of a liability when asked to play wide. Pretty good slot cover, though.
 
