K'Lavon Chaisson

I am going to break my typical form and pretty much say this guy needs to be in Miami next year. Likely with 1B, plays all over the formation can rush the passer, drop in coverage tremendous athelte who plays disciplined. Most important trait I have seen him display is maturity and leadership. While blowing out Okalhoma things got chippy and a wrong move could have caused guys to be suspended for the National Championship Game. He pulled the entire defense aside and get everyones head right, he calmed them down and then after his group meeting went to individuals and talked to everyone to keep the overall picture in focus.

This guy just oozes what this staff seems to like. Maturity, disciplined, athletic and versitile. Count me IN!
 
I am going to break my typical form and pretty much say this guy needs to be in Miami next year. Likely with 1B, plays all over the formation can rush the passer, drop in coverage tremendous athelte who plays disciplined. Most important trait I have seen him display is maturity and leadership. While blowing out Okalhoma things got chippy and a wrong move could have caused guys to be suspended for the National Championship Game. He pulled the entire defense aside and get everyones head right, he calmed them down and then after his group meeting went to individuals and talked to everyone to keep the overall picture in focus.

This guy just oozes what this staff seems to like. Maturity, disciplined, athletic and versitile. Count me IN!
He was fantastic today, just what we need based on this showing.
 
In other words, basically everything Terrell “I quit on my team” Lewis is not. Kid packed it in a month ago.

If I could rework my underclassman Rush linebackers I’d have Chaisson at the top instead of Lewis.
 
In other words, basically everything Terrell “I quit on my team” Lewis is not. Kid packed it in a month ago.

If I could rework my underclassman Rush linebackers I’d have Chaisson at the top instead of Lewis.
Wasnt Lewis more of a polished player and Chaisson was a crazy athelte but not a football player yet. He has developed which again shows maturity.
 
