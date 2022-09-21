Kohou a true UDFA gem

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
25How many snaps did he play on Sunday?
Im not a fan of PFF, or any of these analytics businesses, but I guess its better than being ranked the worst.
Damn, I'd love him to take Needham's spot on the boundary if he can.25
14 at outside corner, 8 at slot, 2 in the box, and 1 at FS
Wow. I also didn't see that. I looked for him in first half and entirely forgot in second half. Now rewatching game for first time so will look.Well damn. I was so wrapped up in the offense on sunday that I didnt realize Kohou played the whole second half!
Awesome!
Think everyone here knows Needham works best in the slot. He’s not an outside CB. We’re very thin at backup boundary. Losing Trill hurt us there.Damn, I'd love him to take Needham's spot on the boundary if he can.
WE HAVE OURSELVES A HC!!!!!On the decision to replace Nik Needham with Kader Kohou to start the second half at cornerback, opposite Xavien Howard:
“We’re matchup oriented,” McDaniel said. “Within a game, you can adjust plans. Sometimes it can be a look in somebody’s eye. I need to give this guy an opportunity. [Kohou] had that look about him in the second half and we felt we could feature him and he rose to the challenge.
“It wasn’t anything but that game. I’m not making it bigger than that. It wasn’t a bench situation [for Needham] but more a feature situation [for Kohou]. He did a very good job with his opportunities.”
Sure feels that way so far brother. Optimism meter is pegged.WE HAVE OURSELVES A HC!!!!!
I don’t know. Working all week on a game plan only to flip flop and do things different later on…WE HAVE OURSELVES A HC!!!!!