 Kohou a true UDFA gem | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kohou a true UDFA gem

On the decision to replace Nik Needham with Kader Kohou to start the second half at cornerback, opposite Xavien Howard:

“We’re matchup oriented,” McDaniel said. “Within a game, you can adjust plans. Sometimes it can be a look in somebody’s eye. I need to give this guy an opportunity. [Kohou] had that look about him in the second half and we felt we could feature him and he rose to the challenge.

“It wasn’t anything but that game. I’m not making it bigger than that. It wasn’t a bench situation [for Needham] but more a feature situation [for Kohou]. He did a very good job with his opportunities.”
 
Damn, I'd love him to take Needham's spot on the boundary if he can.
Think everyone here knows Needham works best in the slot. He’s not an outside CB. We’re very thin at backup boundary. Losing Trill hurt us there.

Still think Kohou is best in the slot too, but if he can even be a respectable backup outside CB, the value he brings to this team becomes that much higher.
 
WE HAVE OURSELVES A HC!!!!!
 
After the first week of the season PFF had Tua rated below Mac Jones and over 20 other QB’s in the league even though his QBR rating was in the top ten.

I like Kotou but he isn’t one of the top CB’s in the league at this time. PFF has the worst rating system I have ever seen when it comes to rating players.
 
