Kris Richard request interview for DC

AL R

AL R

Joined
Dec 29, 2010
The request has been made but not sure when the actual interview will be. The other 2 are today for sure.
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Fin-Loco said:
Why? If you want Fangio and for some reason can't get him, Desal is his protege and embraces the same concepts.
Was rooted in my belief of Richard being more prepared to call a defense and take up the DC mantle (He has done it before.)

To be honest I wasn't aware Desai was a Fangio protégé.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Richard spent the last two years working with Dennis Allen.
He is well regarded with players and coaches.
From the outside looking in, i'd prefer Fangio or Desai, but Richard is another guy i think would be a great hire.
Who knows how these actual interviews are going though
 
BlueUndertow

BlueUndertow

Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Is this Defensive Coordinator deathmatch day? Put them all in a room with only one exit. Last one standing wins the job
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Many of us liked him over Flo when we made that hire. He was the DB coach under Pete Carroll during the Legion of Boom era, eventually became the Seahawks DC for a couple of years, then we interviewed him for HC when he was with Dallas.

Another interesting option alongside Desai if Vangio lands elsewhere. I think we are going to be in good shape regardless.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Joined
May 18, 2004
There are quite a few interviews today, I think I smell DC Thunderdome...

welcome-to-the-thunder-dome.gif

8XlgCWG.gif

game-of-thrones-season-6-behind-the-scenes-0.gif

Many candidates enter, only one leaves...With a job.
 
