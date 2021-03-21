Kurt Warner breaks down Tua

isaacjunk said: Kurt Warner on Tua Tagovailoa and His Rookie Season - Miami Dolphins Next, up in our NFL rookie QB Study Ball Series is the second quarterback off the 2020 draft board, Tua. We believed coming in that he would be good at the RPO, and he generally lived up to that hype. He showed good movement and accuracy…he’s got really good feet and he’s good with quick […]

Thoughts?



Takeaway seemed to be he just needs to be aggressive and prioritize the second-level read over the checkdown. Kurt seems confident that Tua has shown he can make those throws when he decides to look there, just mostly a matter of mindset. Great to hear from a legend studying the film in-depth. Thoughts?Takeaway seemed to be he just needs to be aggressive and prioritize the second-level read over the checkdown. Kurt seems confident that Tua has shown he can make those throws when he decides to look there, just mostly a matter of mindset. Great to hear from a legend studying the film in-depth. Click to expand...

Last year Gailey admitted that he called different plays for Fitzpatrick than he did for Tua. Gailey never had a history of success with young QB’s and he returned to coaching last year expecting Fitzpatrick to be the starting QB all year.I believe Both Gailey and Flores intentionally called a more conservative game when Tua was in the game because he was a rookie QB and they were worried about Tua forcing passes and possibly turning over the ball.Tua showed at Alabama that he can quickly read the defense and he is able to throw to the open receiver even if that receiver was not his primary receiver in the play call. He also showed that he has plenty of arm strength to make any pass required in the NFL.I think a lot of what we saw from Tua last year was because he was being coached to throw the check down pass once his primary receiver was covered. Especially because the OL wasn’t giving him a lot of time to scan the field. Hopefully with Gailey no longer the OC and 9 games under his belt Tua will be given more freedom to throw downfield next season.The addition of better WR’s and a productive running game will also benefit Tua as well as the entire offense.