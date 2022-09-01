Kurt Warner breaks down Tua's preseason tape

Playing behind the worse offensive line in the NFL, with a terrible running game and just one solid WR for most of last season, Tua still had the 4th highest completion rate in the NFL in the 2021 season.



So with a major upgrade at the WR position, a HC who values the running game and an OL that will hopefully be better than last year. I have no concerns regarding Tua’s ability to take his game to the next level.