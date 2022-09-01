 Kurt Warner breaks down Tua's preseason tape | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kurt Warner breaks down Tua's preseason tape

1972forever

Playing behind the worse offensive line in the NFL, with a terrible running game and just one solid WR for most of last season, Tua still had the 4th highest completion rate in the NFL in the 2021 season.

So with a major upgrade at the WR position, a HC who values the running game and an OL that will hopefully be better than last year. I have no concerns regarding Tua’s ability to take his game to the next level.
 
Great stuff as usual. Goes to show you how hard it is to play Qb and make the best decision real-time.

Easy to slow a tap down and say “should have thrown here there and here!”

Much harder to execute real speed.

And please realize EVERY QB misses on throws!
 
It was very interesting because you can see how a more experienced QB will naturally get more yards due to experience on risk vs reward for deeper routes and why young QBs struggle to put up numbers cause they're just taking the safe throws right away too often.
 
My favorite part is when Kurt draws an arrow showing Tua's pass direction directly perpendicular to the actual pass direction. hilarious
 
1972forever said:
Playing behind the worse offensive line in the NFL, with a terrible running game and just one solid WR for most of last season, Tua still had the 4th highest completion rate in the NFL in the 2021 season.

So with a major upgrade at the WR position, a HC who values the running game and an OL that will hopefully be better than last year. I have no concerns regarding Tua’s ability to take his game to the next level.
I like your enthusiasm. Hope it pans out.
WRs and RBs are better. OL? I guess better but good enough is a persistent question.
 
Swiss said:
That footwork needs to get better. Really vital for Tua's success. Can't rely on arm strength alone especially with off-platform throws.
It takes time and it’s hard to be perfect on generally every throw.

I guarantee if you look at guys like Allen/Mahommes their foundations aren’t perfect. But have more arm talent allows them to get away with not being ergonomically aligned.

That’s what’s so funny about all of this. Those guys aren’t perfect but their arm talent mask the flaws that Tua’s criticized for.
 
I watched it. Interesting. Tua needs his footwork sorted if he wants to go long and throw it precise with power. Otherwise he's good to go.
 
ANUFan said:
It takes time and it’s hard to be perfect on generally every throw.

I guarantee if you look at guys like Allen/Mahommes their foundations aren’t perfect. But have more arm talent allows them to get away with not being ergonomically aligned.

That’s what’s so funny about all of this. Those guys aren’t perfect but their arm talent mask the flaws that Tua’s criticized for.
That's the point entirely. They have physical gifts that make up for their flaws. If you don't have those gifts, you can't have the same flaws. That's not specific to Tua or even the QB position. The more physically gifted you are the more flaws you can generally have.
 
