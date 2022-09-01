Kurt Warner breaks down Tua's preseason tape

BONG SHULA
I like your enthusiasm. Hope it pans out.Playing behind the worse offensive line in the NFL, with a terrible running game and just one solid WR for most of last season, Tua still had the 4th highest completion rate in the NFL in the 2021 season.
So with a major upgrade at the WR position, a HC who values the running game and an OL that will hopefully be better than last year. I have no concerns regarding Tua’s ability to take his game to the next level.
That footwork needs to get better. Really vital for Tua's success. Can't rely on arm strength alone especially with off-platform throws.
It takes time and it’s hard to be perfect on generally every throw.
I guarantee if you look at guys like Allen/Mahommes their foundations aren’t perfect. But have more arm talent allows them to get away with not being ergonomically aligned.
That’s what’s so funny about all of this. Those guys aren’t perfect but their arm talent mask the flaws that Tua’s criticized for.