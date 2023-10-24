K'von Wallace

dolfan91
I think this guy could be a nice fit in Miami. But my guess is he'll head back to Philly.
Yeah they traded for ByardEagles just added a starting safety on Monday.
Howie just absolutely fleecing the Titans. Unreal....Yeah they traded for Byard
why, who did they get?
I mean, they haven’t learned after AJ Brown?
For Edmunds a 5th and 6th. Theres also that other dude. Brown or whatever his name is....why, who did they get?
They got a great player from the Titans.Eagles just added a starting safety on Monday.
Titans 2nd year GM Ran Carthon was, according to someone I know here (I live in Brentwood, Tn) a Rooney Rule hire. He was also an NFL legacy, like Chris Grier… Ran is Maurice Carthon’s son… or brother… son, I believe. Interestingly, also associated with the Patriots… as was CG.
Roseman fleeces all GMs in trade deals. He consistently wins the negotiation. That is one of the reasons why he is regarded as the top NFL GM.