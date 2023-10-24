 K'von Wallace | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

K'von Wallace

E30M3 said:
Howie just absolutely fleecing the Titans. Unreal....
Titans 2nd year GM Ran Carthon was, according to someone I know here (I live in Brentwood, Tn) a Rooney Rule hire. He was also an NFL legacy, like Chris Grier… Ran is Maurice Carthon’s son… or brother… son, I believe. Interestingly, also associated with the Patriots… as was CG.
 
Roseman fleeces all GMs in trade deals. He consistently wins the negotiation. That is one of the reasons why he is regarded as the top NFL GM.
My advice to the other 31 GMs is to bring lubricant or not negotiate with Howie because there is an excellent chance that they will be screwed.
 
