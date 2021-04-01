 Kwity Paye Pro Day Edge Rusher | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kwity Paye Pro Day Edge Rusher

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Teams are more likely going to pick one edge rusher first. Paye, and Rosseau.



He is a freak of nature plain and simple. Nothing else needs to be said. If he happens to be there by 18 it would be a mayor surprise. Team more likely to eye him are the Falcons, or anyone else after the Falcons that have a horrible defense, but a good offense. The lions were dead last on defense so their 1st round pick is more likely going to be a defender. The Detroit lions were bottom 5 in sacks in the league, but not dead last. There are a list of teams before us that will pick him before we do such as the raiders, patriots, and etc. If he ends with the Patriots that would suck.


highlights for those not familiar with him
 
I think Paye could go as high as 10. I think he has a really high floor.

He might not be a year after year double digit sack guy but rather a high single digit guy that peaks in the double digits but also plays the run well.

Rousseau IMO has among the highest bust potentials among 'projected' first round picks. I'd rather have Phillips.
 
Almost every rusher except paye
 
I think there are a few i'd be tempted to take in the 20's and I might reach for Phillips at 18 depending who else is out there and what we do at 6. I see some WR's that people are talking about with first round grades but in a deep draft like this about the only one I'd want in the first outside of the top 3 would be Bateman and I wouldn't want him at 18.
 
I want teams to take gambles. There are about 10 prospects at edge. And almost all of them have consistencies with previous busts.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,519
Reaction score
5,764
I really like Paye from a physical stand point just wish he had the production to back up the measurables.
 
