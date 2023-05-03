 Kyle Brandt Can Eat A Bag of Smashed A Holes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kyle Brandt Can Eat A Bag of Smashed A Holes

Which one of you fûckfaces is Damien Cõckburn?
Screw this meathead.



bill hader suck it GIF
 
Brandt's obviously trying to get some reactions, he was totally on board and 100% supported Tua before the season even started LAST year.

Now he's Mac Jones? Ya, right.
 
Marxist; Groucho not Karl.
Michael Scott said:
I don’t even think he honestly believes that. That was presented to the masses for this very reason…. Generate clicks and spark debate. All for attention.

I encourage whoever has a Twitter account to drag his name through the mud and harass the shit out of him. What a **** boy.
He may. He may not.

I'm guessing he and Schrager still take turns being a$$knobs (on GMFB).

PS was embarrassing on day 3 of the draft coverage this yr.

Speaking of performances at the draft, I emailed KB after his clown show at the 2022 draft.
 
Perennial All-Pro
Michael Scott said:
I don’t even think he honestly believes that. That was presented to the masses for this very reason…. Generate clicks and spark debate. All for attention.

I encourage whoever has a Twitter account to drag his name through the mud and harass the shit out of him. What a **** boy.
thats correct..
 
Never go full Colin Cowherd........
1972forever said:
I have never heard of this media hack and I have zero interest in entertaining the views of someone I have never heard of.
Thanks for posting.

That gives good insight on your level of boredom. Let's see if I have it right.

You are bored enough to open a thread in which you had already determined you had 'zero" interest, do not and never will have an opinion, then posted about it.

But not so bored that you would spend that valuable one minute out of your busy day to actually watch the video.

Does that sound correct?


Kidding brother...... I'm bored too.....
 
Active Roster
To be fair the only people at the NFL Network worth listening to are DJ and Cynthia Frelund and for Frelund only on her analytics expertise, her actual football takes are pretty pedestrian.
 
