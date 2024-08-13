 Kyle Krabbs weekly Player grades thread. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kyle Krabbs weekly Player grades thread.

So I think it will deserve its own thread every week.


Kyle Krabbs will be grading all players all games all snaps, similar to the PFF process

I Have a lot of respect for his ability to evaluate players so imo this is a great thing.

His top two grades players from Fridays game were Jalen Wright and Jack Driscoll.

Good news if Driscoll can hold that center position down and allow Liam to play at right guard.
 
He really loved the way Hand and Gallimore played..

Says Hand looks like a rejuvenated new player


Said Gallimore was crushing dudes

Really likes Isiah Johnson in this game
 
Good idea. Kyle is the best in the business at what he does for our Dolphins.

Might have been better if we waited until his vid was actually available to discuss......lol.
 
Podcast is out should I post?
 
I think he makes more money if folks subscribe to his channel so I posted the YouTube version
 
