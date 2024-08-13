Kyle Krabbs weekly Player grades thread.

djphinfan
Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
So I think it will deserve its own thread every week.
Kyle Krabbs will be grading all players all games all snaps, similar to the PFF process
I Have a lot of respect for his ability to evaluate players so imo this is a great thing.
His top two grades players from Fridays game were Jalen Wright and Jack Driscoll.
Good news if Driscoll can hold that center position down and allow Liam to play at right guard.
Kyle Krabbs will be grading all players all games all snaps, similar to the PFF process
I Have a lot of respect for his ability to evaluate players so imo this is a great thing.
His top two grades players from Fridays game were Jalen Wright and Jack Driscoll.
Good news if Driscoll can hold that center position down and allow Liam to play at right guard.