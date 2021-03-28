Kyle Pitts

Yes , our daily Pitts sermon this Sunday.
On the book of Grier, chapter 5, verse 3.
"As I awoke to the lords blessing. He sent me to the desert to find those who would conspire against me. The woman at the well said, deep in this deep Pitts, you shall find salvation."
And as we see the Lord calling for Grier we noticed he gaines the power of draft pick multiplication.
Verse 4
"Lord you have granted me the power to draft Pittsus Christ. And I shall guide the sheep along with him for 50 seasons. Day and Night, he shall win me rings. Pittsus Christ provides us with eternity. As his holyness shall meet the endzone at sunrise."
It will be the Pitts.What a Pittsy if we don't draft this guy........
I hope you're right but I don't think he is even going to be there.
Why? I would be surprised if he goes before 6. The wilcard is Atlanta but they either trade out or grab Matty's replacement.
They aren't drafting a QB. They just reworked Ryan's contract. They can't get out of his contract until 2023 without getting hammered for dead money. I hope Atlanta trades out otherwise I would be surprised if they didn't take Pitts.