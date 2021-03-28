Kyle Pitts

Yes , our daily Pitts sermon this Sunday.



On the book of Grier, chapter 5, verse 3.



"As I awoke to the lords blessing. He sent me to the desert to find those who would conspire against me. The woman at the well said, deep in these Pitts, you shall find salvation."



And as we see the Lord calling for Grier we noticed he gained the power of draft pick multiplication.



Verse 4



"Lord you have granted me the power to draft Pittsus Christ. And I shall guide the sheep along with him for 50 seasons. Day and Night, he shall win me rings. Pittsus Christ provides us with eternity. As his holyness shall meet the endzone at sunrise."