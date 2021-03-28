 Kyle Pitts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kyle Pitts

Yes , our daily Pitts sermon this Sunday.

On the book of Grier, chapter 5, verse 3.

"As I awoke to the lords blessing. He sent me to the desert to find those who would conspire against me. The woman at the well said, deep in these Pitts, you shall find salvation."

And as we see the Lord calling for Grier we noticed he gained the power of draft pick multiplication.

Verse 4

"Lord you have granted me the power to draft Pittsus Christ. And I shall guide the sheep along with him for 50 seasons. Day and Night, he shall win me rings. Pittsus Christ provides us with eternity. As his holyness shall meet the endzone at sunrise."
 
Last edited:
rickd13 said:
I hope you’re right but I don’t think he is even going to be there.
Click to expand...
Why? I would be surprised if he goes before 6. The wilcard is Atlanta but they either trade out or grab Matty's replacement.
 
andyahs said:
Why? I would be surprised if he goes before 6. The wilcard is Atlanta but they either trade out or grab Matty's replacement.
Click to expand...
They aren’t drafting a QB. They just reworked Ryan’s contract. They can’t get out of his contract until 2023 without getting hammered for dead money. I hope Atlanta trades out otherwise I would be surprised if they didn’t take Pitts.
 
