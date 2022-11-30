Kyle Shanahan on Miami's Offense and Tua

You're looking at what he said wrong.If Kyle Shanahan comparing Tua to Matt Schaub isn't bulletin board material.....I don't know what is!!!
I thought it was a weird comp too tbh... Like I litterally didnt see it coming and went...You're looking at what he said wrong.
Disagree....i understand he is comparing his quick release and coming out with ball on time when he hits his back foot on his drop.You're looking at what he said wrong.
Context........If Kyle Shanahan comparing Tua to Matt Schaub isn't bulletin board material.....I don't know what is!!!
He could have, but he was going with a guy he coached.Disagree....i understand he is comparing his quick release and coming out with ball on time when he hits his back foot on his drop.
Fact is....he could have referenced a better player than MATT SCHAUB!!
Very strange. Drew Brees is the best comparison-size, arm strength, accuracy, pocket presence and anticipation.Strange comparison nice complements all around
Like I was saying.....Shaub, Brees seems about right.Very strange. Drew Brees is the best comparison-size, arm strength, accuracy, pocket presence and anticipation.