 Kyle Van Noy rips his former team, the Patriots | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kyle Van Noy rips his former team, the Patriots

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
19,245
Reaction score
11,534
Location
Columbus, OH
“They kind of schemed us up the first time,” Van Noy told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I’m going to keep it real. They thought everything was good … if that makes sense. They were all laughing and joking. We remembered that, and we’re in a different situation than they were. They were basically already eliminated. We just needed to basically finish it, and we did that today.
“I think the honeymoon’s over. We got the job done.”
Click to expand...

www.yahoo.com

Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy rips his former team, the Patriots

Kyle Van Noy ripped into the Patriots following Miami's win over New England.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

Yahoo and these titles...lol “rips”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom