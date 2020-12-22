Kyle Van Noy rips his former team, the Patriots

“They kind of schemed us up the first time,” Van Noy told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I’m going to keep it real. They thought everything was good … if that makes sense. They were all laughing and joking. We remembered that, and we’re in a different situation than they were. They were basically already eliminated. We just needed to basically finish it, and we did that today.

“I think the honeymoon’s over. We got the job done.”