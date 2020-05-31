Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 40,611
- Reaction score
- 20,022
- Age
- 56
- Location
- So Cal
Kyle Van Noy: We are our own team, not the New England Patriots — NBC Sports
The Dolphins hired coach Brian Flores, who spent 11 years under Bill Belichick in New England. Flores, of course, has adopted some of the Patriot Way. He also has acquired some of his former players. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy became one of four ex-Patriots to join the Dolphins this offseason. He...
apple.news
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy became one of four ex-Patriots to join the Dolphins this offseason. He makes it clear, though, that the Dolphins plan to establish their own identity.
“I don’t now how many New England guys there are, but we’re going to get away from that,” Van Noy told Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “We’re our own team; this is not the New England Patriots. This is the Miami Dolphins. It’s totally different, and I’m excited for that. New beginnings.