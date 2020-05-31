Kyle Van Noy: We are our own team, not the New England Patriots

apple.news

Kyle Van Noy: We are our own team, not the New England Patriots — NBC Sports

The Dolphins hired coach Brian Flores, who spent 11 years under Bill Belichick in New England. Flores, of course, has adopted some of the Patriot Way. He also has acquired some of his former players. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy became one of four ex-Patriots to join the Dolphins this offseason. He...
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy became one of four ex-Patriots to join the Dolphins this offseason. He makes it clear, though, that the Dolphins plan to establish their own identity.


“I don’t now how many New England guys there are, but we’re going to get away from that,” Van Noy told Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “We’re our own team; this is not the New England Patriots. This is the Miami Dolphins. It’s totally different, and I’m excited for that. New beginnings.
 
F#$k New England. THIS IS MIAMI! (In my Sparta voice). Looking forward to Van Noy being a leader for this team.
 
