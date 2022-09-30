Lack of pass rush is painful

Obviously Tuas health trumps all things from last night. Happy to hear he got some positive news.



Shifting focus to the game, geez it's hard to watch these edge rushers. Philips seems MIA for MIA and ingram, while he's had a good three weeks, he's not exactly dominant. I suppose Van Gink gets little pass because he's recovering from his appendectomy.



I guess what makes it more frustrating this week is that all you ever hear is how pitiful the Bengals oline is, but we still couldn't get much pressure on Joe.