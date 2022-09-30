 Lack of pass rush is painful | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lack of pass rush is painful

tggeorge

tggeorge

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
203
Reaction score
175
Obviously Tuas health trumps all things from last night. Happy to hear he got some positive news.

Shifting focus to the game, geez it's hard to watch these edge rushers. Philips seems MIA for MIA and ingram, while he's had a good three weeks, he's not exactly dominant. I suppose Van Gink gets little pass because he's recovering from his appendectomy.

I guess what makes it more frustrating this week is that all you ever hear is how pitiful the Bengals oline is, but we still couldn't get much pressure on Joe.
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,275
Reaction score
3,535
We’re too reliant on blitzing. Our front 4 need to get home faster and more often. We lack a real speed rusher off the edge.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom