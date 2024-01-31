Yoodakine56
Would he excel in Miami since hes played in a similar system or is he too washed up? Anyone currently playing for the Jets may not have too much incentive at the moment, maybe playing with a playoff caliber team can change that mentality.
Proposed Jets Trade Would Send $40 Million Starter to Dolphins
A proposed trade between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins would exchange OL Laken Tomlinson for a late round draft choice.
