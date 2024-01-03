Lamar Jackson had 19 passing TDs in 15 games. He put up 5 in against us.

DolphinDaddy
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 1, 2022
- Messages
- 182
- Reaction score
- 792
- Age
- 29
- Location
- Alabama
This defense is more Jeckyll and Hide than a woman during pregnancy.
He had all day to throw. He could have made himself a sandwich back there. You win the trenches you win the game and our DL was man handled. Not what you want when you pay 1 guy 20+ million and another is trying to get paid 20+ million.
thanks for reminding us.....we really needed thatThis defense is more Jeckyll and Hide than a woman during pregnancy.
I honestly didn’t watch the 49ers game vs the Ravens but if you did and are saying the Ravens OL is just that good than I believe you since I can’t counter with an educated opinion.Curious did you notice he had very similar time when they played against the 49ers? A team that was relatively healthy across the board and a team who’s DL and certainly edge players at the time is better than ours.
Maybe the Ravens OL is just that good? No?