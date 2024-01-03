 Lamar Jackson had 19 passing TDs in 15 games. He put up 5 in against us. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lamar Jackson had 19 passing TDs in 15 games. He put up 5 in against us.

He had all day to throw. He could have made himself a sandwich back there. You win the trenches you win the game and our DL was man handled. Not what you want when you pay 1 guy 20+ million and another is trying to get paid 20+ million.
 
superphin said:
Curious did you notice he had very similar time when they played against the 49ers? A team that was relatively healthy across the board and a team who’s DL and certainly edge players at the time is better than ours.


Maybe the Ravens OL is just that good? No?
 
That's on Fangio and Chris Grier and McGenius. That goes to the top of the organization when you have meltdowns.
 
Well I can say this, when we have Pro-bowlers and All-Pros that have been playing lights out for 2 months.....then they put together an embarrassing loss like that, there is only a couple people to possibly blame.

McD and Fangio
 
ANUFan said:
I honestly didn’t watch the 49ers game vs the Ravens but if you did and are saying the Ravens OL is just that good than I believe you since I can’t counter with an educated opinion.
 
