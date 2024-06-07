 Lamar Jackson insults Nick wright.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lamar Jackson insults Nick wright....

Nick wright recently posted his top 5 QBs and didn't include Lamar Jackson. When asked why Nick responded " don't have your worst game of the year in the playoffs"

A fan then tagged Lamar in the Twitter post with Lamar posting a picture that is kinda weird in response to Nick's criticism...
 
Strangely, Nick is spot on.
 
