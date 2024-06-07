Lamar Jackson insults Nick wright....

Marino48hof
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 21, 2024
- Messages
- 241
- Reaction score
- 217
- Location
- New Jersey
Nick wright recently posted his top 5 QBs and didn't include Lamar Jackson. When asked why Nick responded " don't have your worst game of the year in the playoffs"
A fan then tagged Lamar in the Twitter post with Lamar posting a picture that is kinda weird in response to Nick's criticism...
A fan then tagged Lamar in the Twitter post with Lamar posting a picture that is kinda weird in response to Nick's criticism...