Lamar Jackson Sitting Vs Steelers. Steelers Could Be Our Opponent.

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 27,595
- Reaction score
- 89,456
- Location
- Margaritaville
KC sitting players so if we do play them it’ll be like they had a bye week.Did you see the latest injury report? Book your flight to Kansas City.... Don't like it, but not seeing a path here....
No need to watch then.Josh Allen isnt losing to Miami. The defense always seems hopeless against him. They cant ever cover Diggs either. Its like they are scared of him.
Says the dude who called us losing to Dallas. Keep up the good work.Josh Allen isnt losing to Miami. The defense always seems hopeless against him. They cant ever cover Diggs either. Its like they are scared of him.