Lamar Jackson Sitting Vs Steelers. Steelers Could Be Our Opponent.

Did you see the latest injury report? Book your flight to Kansas City.... Don't like it, but not seeing a path here....
 
Josh Allen isnt losing to Miami. The defense always seems hopeless against him. They cant ever cover Diggs either. Its like they are scared of him.
 
Maybe, Steelers are looking better, but I rather miami play them that play bills again in the playoffs. Miami needs to beat the bills if this opportunity comes and get 2 seed
 
Perfect72 said:
KC sitting players so if we do play them it’ll be like they had a bye week.
 
Baltimore is such a strong team in all phases. Unless they’re siting out multiple starters they STILL have a strong chance of winning that game.
 
RMLogic said:
Says the dude who called us losing to Dallas. Keep up the good work.
 
