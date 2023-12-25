Teenwolf
You are an animal
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2005
- Messages
- 715
- Reaction score
- 712
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Phnom Penh
What did Fangio do to negate Lamb for the majority of the game? After a blistering start on the first 2 drives he all but disappeared until late in the 4th quarter. It's hard to see on tv but it looked like our zones were confusing Dak, and the pressure from our pass rush was making him rush his throws.
What a fantastic performance from the D!
