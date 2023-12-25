 Lamb Chop | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What did Fangio do to negate Lamb for the majority of the game? After a blistering start on the first 2 drives he all but disappeared until late in the 4th quarter. It's hard to see on tv but it looked like our zones were confusing Dak, and the pressure from our pass rush was making him rush his throws.

What a fantastic performance from the D!
 
Pass rush is crucial for sure. I thought Dak did a nice job of escaping and prolonging plays. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson do that well also.
Tua has gone thru his reads and someone is open by 2.5 so we do not extend plays that way.
 
Also, however, Tua is bottom 10 in the league when forced out of the pocket or needs to extend plays. I’m not basing this on any numbers, just observations. He goes down very easily and doesn’t have the strength to shrug off tacklers. That’s his biggest limitation and the reason some don’t consider him elite. Imagine his game if he could shake off tacklers like Allen and Dak (at least in this game). 🤯
 
I would like him not to be hit/tackled/pressured. I hope we go big on OL this coming off season.
 
He looks slower this year. Is that due to the bulk he put on?
 
His throws are pretty damn accurate when running outside the pocket.

He is the fourth least sacked qb behind Purdy, Tannehill and Burrow. The last two haven’t played most of the year.
 
Cowboys negated Lamb themselves by stopping passing to him when it started raining inexplicably.
 
We have Kader Kohu problem, that’s the last thing I expected going into this season
 
I think the answer is Chubb. Chubb has become a force out there in recent games.

He is our dominant pass rusher and is even dropping back in coverage. The D Line is deep.
 
I would like him not to be hit/tackled/pressured. I hope we go big on OL this coming off season.
I agree, but at the same time the OL has done a damn fine job with what they’ve been working with.

I’m okay with this version of Tua, even if he’s not as twitchy or looks slower out of the pocket. He’s been healthy, and that trumps all. Whatever he’s doing, keep doing it.
 
It looked like our LB's edged up just a bit to take away the shallow crossing routes after the first couple of Dallas drives.
 
