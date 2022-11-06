 Lamont Gaillard C/G added to Practice Squad | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lamont Gaillard C/G added to Practice Squad

finfinfin

finfinfin

Club Member
Joined
May 29, 2014
Messages
381
Reaction score
580
Lamont Gaillard signed to practice squad on Wednesday (Sinnett is gone)

nfltraderumors.co

Dolphins Tried Out Six Players

The Miami Dolphins hosted six players, including C Lamont Gaillard, for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson. The full list of players includes: C Lamont Gaillard (signed) DB Nate Meadors OL Jordan Meredith DT David
nfltraderumors.co nfltraderumors.co

www.nfl.com

Lamont Gaillard Draft and Combine Prospect Profile | NFL.com

All Combine and Draft-Related Analysis, News, Video, and Biographical Information for Lamont Gaillard
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,747
Reaction score
5,401
Will we ever recover from losing Sinnett TWICE?


The horror, the horror...............................:nkck:
 
