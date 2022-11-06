Lamont Gaillard C/G added to Practice Squad

finfinfin
Lamont Gaillard signed to practice squad on Wednesday (Sinnett is gone)
Dolphins Tried Out Six Players
The Miami Dolphins hosted six players, including C Lamont Gaillard, for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson. The full list of players includes: C Lamont Gaillard (signed) DB Nate Meadors OL Jordan Meredith DT David
nfltraderumors.co
Lamont Gaillard Draft and Combine Prospect Profile | NFL.com
All Combine and Draft-Related Analysis, News, Video, and Biographical Information for Lamont Gaillard
www.nfl.com