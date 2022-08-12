Larnel Coleman getting noticed

Was listening to this video today, and at about the 5:00 mark, was surprised to hear Alain Poupart say "the guy who really, really jumped out" yesterday to observers watching the 1/1 pass-block drills was Larnel Coleman.



After watching the Dolphins lack of development of O'Line talent for years, it would be a huge get for the Dolphins if they might have already found young guy who can learn behind Terron Armstead, and possibly become his future replacement down the road.



Larnel Coleman should play a lot this preseason at LT, while Terron Armstead rests.



