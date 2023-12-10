 Larry Csonka cameo on the classic 70s TV show "Emergency!" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Larry Csonka cameo on the classic 70s TV show "Emergency!"

H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Screenshot_20231209-225452.png

I'm not sure how many fellow old timers there are on the site, but one of my favorite shows as a kid (and TBH, an adult too) was/is "Emergency!" It's still on weekday afternoons on Cozi TV from 11 am - 2 pm. Well, I was watching the other day when the boys from Engine 51 responded to a call at a construction site, where a worker had inhaled hazardous chemicals and it drove him berserk. He was threatening to fight everyone that tried to help him. Then it dawned on me....that's Larry Csonka!! Well, three of the guys from Engine 51 tried to help him, and he pummelled all of them (see the attached pic of Csonka pile driving Chet Kelly 😆). It finally took five firemen to subdue Csonka. I can't find the video on YouTube, but if you have access to streaming sites, it's in episode 1, season 4 "The Screenwriter".
 
One of my former coworkers is an S.U. alumni and remembered watching Csonka play at Syracuse. He said he wasn't the most talented athlete...just an immensely tough SOB.
 
