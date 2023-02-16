Larry Csonka in Tarrytown

I just saw on Facebook that Larry Csonka will be in Tarrytown, NY (about 30 miles from where I live) on Saturday, February 25th for an autograph signing. I got all excited...until I saw that it was between $199 and $229 for an autograph (with an additional $49 for a four word personalized inscription) and $175 for a photo. I mean, I get it: he's a legend and he needs a revenue stream, so I'm hoping that perhaps the prices are set by the event organizers rather than by Larry and his representatives...but still. Those prices are a bit much.