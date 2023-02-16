 Larry Csonka in Tarrytown | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Larry Csonka in Tarrytown

coalesce

coalesce

I just saw on Facebook that Larry Csonka will be in Tarrytown, NY (about 30 miles from where I live) on Saturday, February 25th for an autograph signing. I got all excited...until I saw that it was between $199 and $229 for an autograph (with an additional $49 for a four word personalized inscription) and $175 for a photo. I mean, I get it: he's a legend and he needs a revenue stream, so I'm hoping that perhaps the prices are set by the event organizers rather than by Larry and his representatives...but still. Those prices are a bit much.
 
It’s cool he’ll be there but that’s pricey. I’d just go and not get the autograph!
 
Although - and go to 1 min mark - anyone who does this (only player to ever do it while carrying the football) is probably worth that!



One of the greatest moments in franchise history. Watch it a few times - 1:00 mark
 
On ebay you can get his autograph from anywhere as low as 50 bucks to 250. If you wanna meet him then go, if you just want the signature get it on ebay.
 
