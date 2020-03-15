Las Vegas Draft rumor or fact

3 first round picks and the threat of a delayed draft. You have to laugh it off to keep from crying.



It's like the Tua thing. I don't believe in tanking but we all figured we'd be bad enough to be in position for Tua. Suddenly a bunch of teams were horrendous. Then we have the back-up plan to have ammo to go up for Tua and he sustains a devastating injury.



I mean, what is it with the aura surrounding our team?



I know that talking bad luck is in bad form in light of people with actual misfortune catching this virus and poor Tua having real bad luck but it just seems like the universe is against us.



I can already see Tannehil taking the Titans to a Superbowl. It's simply in line with our luck.



As stated above, I don't see why the selections can't be called in but because we are the Dolphins and because we are in position to have an amazing draft, it's not going to happen.



W.T.F., dude. Seriously.

I feel your pain brother. We may not be the longest suffering fans but damn we are close and our franchise is located in freaking Miami! This isn't Cleveland or Detroit. It is seriously comical.