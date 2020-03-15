Las Vegas Draft rumor or fact

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,613
Reaction score
4,247
Location
Allentown, Pa
I don’t see why the draft has to be postponed.

I do see why the sideshow needs to be postponed. I don’t need the chest bumps and celebratory hugs. I certainly don’t need to see who’s left in the green room. Just give me the name and move on.

Hopefully the coaches and GMs push strongly to proceed with a teleconference style draft.

Now more than ever, I hope you guys start to scale back the amount of financial contributions you make to professional sports.
 
S

Swollcolb

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
357
Reaction score
508
I don’t think that’s 100% true. Schefter tweeted that the original plan of a live draft in Vegas with fans was definitely not gonna happen. But in term of moving the draft back I think it’s still a fluid situation. Although with the circumstances it wouldn’t be surprising at all
 
A

adolfan131313

adolfan in cali
Joined
Apr 3, 2005
Messages
341
Reaction score
0
Age
54
Location
modesto,calif
I
Swollcolb said:
I don’t think that’s 100% true. Schefter tweeted that the original plan of a live draft in Vegas with fans was definitely not gonna happen. But in term of moving the draft back I think it’s still a fluid situation. Although with the circumstances it wouldn’t be surprising at all
Click to expand...
I think it's the plan but not going public until the last minute
 
1 dol fan

1 dol fan

Super Donator
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
4,710
Reaction score
462
Location
La Crosse, WI
The CDC asked for groups of 50 or more to be cancelled all throughout the country. Not sure if it’s a polite demand or insistent suggestion. The real question is will the NFL cancel the audience participation or even the players showing up? It’s not really necessary except for the financial interest of the league.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Alwas Be Closing
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 23, 2016
Messages
1,538
Reaction score
1,653
3 first round picks and the threat of a delayed draft. You have to laugh it off to keep from crying.

It's like the Tua thing. I don't believe in tanking but we all figured we'd be bad enough to be in position for Tua. Suddenly a bunch of teams were horrendous. Then we have the back-up plan to have ammo to go up for Tua and he sustains a devastating injury.

I mean, what is it with the aura surrounding our team?

I know that talking bad luck is in bad form in light of people with actual misfortune catching this virus and poor Tua having real bad luck but it just seems like the universe is against us.

I can already see Tannehil taking the Titans to a Superbowl. It's simply in line with our luck.

As stated above, I don't see why the selections can't be called in but because we are the Dolphins and because we are in position to have an amazing draft, it's not going to happen.

W.T.F., dude. Seriously.
 
F

"FitzMagic"

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 26, 2018
Messages
272
Reaction score
227
Age
54
Location
Louisville
I
marino13zach54 said:
3 first round picks and the threat of a delayed draft. You have to laugh it off to keep from crying.

It's like the Tua thing. I don't believe in tanking but we all figured we'd be bad enough to be in position for Tua. Suddenly a bunch of teams were horrendous. Then we have the back-up plan to have ammo to go up for Tua and he sustains a devastating injury.

I mean, what is it with the aura surrounding our team?

I know that talking bad luck is in bad form in light of people with actual misfortune catching this virus and poor Tua having real bad luck but it just seems like the universe is against us.

I can already see Tannehil taking the Titans to a Superbowl. It's simply in line with our luck.

As stated above, I don't see why the selections can't be called in but because we are the Dolphins and because we are in position to have an amazing draft, it's not going to happen.

W.T.F., dude. Seriously.
[/QUOTE

I feel your pain brother. We may not be the longest suffering fans but damn we are close and our franchise is located in freaking Miami! This isn't Cleveland or Detroit. It is seriously comical.
Click to expand...
 
zach attach

zach attach

Starter
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
5,465
Reaction score
1,145
Location
Jax.
It's Vegas, there are 100's of groups of 50 people there. Casinos, shows etc. I doubt Vegas will shut down and the Draft shouldn't either.
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
3,449
Reaction score
1,900
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
I much more pissed that there are no sports at all!!!!!!! We've never seen the likes of this situation where everything has to stop. But, for now it has to.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom