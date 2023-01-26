 LAST DAY (WE HOPE) OF DC WATCH...COME ON FANGIO! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

LAST DAY (WE HOPE) OF DC WATCH...COME ON FANGIO!

NY8123 said:
It is the professional and fair thing to do. If you have an interview planned you still conduct the interview in an instance like this.
Click to expand...
Yep. Goes against how impatient we all are but if we were on the list, we'd expect to get a chance. Especially with the one remaining guy someone they may want to keep.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Yep. Goes against how impatient we all are but if we were on the list, we'd expect to get a chance. Especially with the one remaining guy someone they may want to keep.
Click to expand...
Also gives them more time to work out a compensation packaged for Vic! 🤣
 
NY8123 said:
Also gives them more time to work out a compensation packaged for Vic! 🤣
Click to expand...
Hopefully Vic is on a chartered yacht heading to Bimini full of Dolphins cheerleaders, coolers of beer, and Jimmy Buffett playing on the stern live. Keep him on ice.
 
Well he's the in house guy and you don't want a reputation that you don't value or give opportunities to the in house guys wanting to come up. Good job at looking good....but come on man I'd be really surprised if a coveted DC like Fangio came here to interview, said 'I want this job pick me', and we said 'nah'
 
TheMageGandalf said:
Well he's the in house guy and you don't want a reputation that you don't value or give opportunities to the in house guys wanting to come up. Good job at looking good....but come on man I be really surprised if a coveted DC like Fangio came here to interview, said 'I want this job pick me', and we said 'nah'
Click to expand...
Yep. I said that. McD needs to keep the morale high and you don't get that by shitting on a current assistant coaches dream. Instead of causing Campinile to be upset, this should be able to be spun to be in Campanille's best interest that we're bringing one of the best DCs in to help mentor him because we believe in him.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Yep. I said that. McD needs to keep the morale high and you don't get that by shitting on a current assistant coaches dream. Instead of causing Campinile to be upset, this should be able to be spun to be in Campanille's best interest that we're bringing one of the best DCs in to help mentor him because we believe in him.
Click to expand...
Great minds think alike! Lol

But yeah I mean at worst it gives him props that he was good enough to be considered for a DC position and promotes his name across the league for more future opportunities. Everyone wins...
 
TheMageGandalf said:
Great minds think alike! Lol

But yeah I mean at worst it gives him props that he was good enough to be considered for a DC position and promotes his name across the league for more future opportunities. Everyone wins...
Click to expand...
Plus he gets the experience of interviewing which is invaluable.
 
I will be surprised if Fangio makes a decision until he sees what happens with the DC job with the Eagles. If they end up keeping their DC because he doesn’t get a head coaching job, Fangio will accept a job with another team.
If he ends up being offered the Eagles DC position, I will be surprised if he doesn’t accept the job.

McDaniel interviewing any candidate he is interested in for the DC position with the Dolphins makes perfect sense. Hopefully he is able to hire his #1 candidate for the job but if not, he needs to have other qualified candidates he wants to hire if his top pick for the job doesn’t work out.
 
1972forever said:
I will be surprised if Fangio makes a decision until he sees what happens with the DC job with the Eagles. If they end up keeping their DC because he doesn’t get a head coaching job, Fangio will accept a job with another team.
If he ends up being offered the Eagles DC position, I will be surprised if he doesn’t accept the job.

McDaniel interviewing any candidate he is interested in for the DC position with the Dolphins makes perfect sense. Hopefully he is able to hire his #1 candidate for the job but if not, he needs to have other qualified candidates he wants to hire if his top pick for the job doesn’t work out.
Click to expand...
Waiting could be risky as the other candidates may not want to wait for opportunity missed reasons.
 
