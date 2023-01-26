LAST DAY (WE HOPE) OF DC WATCH...COME ON FANGIO!

I will be surprised if Fangio makes a decision until he sees what happens with the DC job with the Eagles. If they end up keeping their DC because he doesn’t get a head coaching job, Fangio will accept a job with another team.

If he ends up being offered the Eagles DC position, I will be surprised if he doesn’t accept the job.



McDaniel interviewing any candidate he is interested in for the DC position with the Dolphins makes perfect sense. Hopefully he is able to hire his #1 candidate for the job but if not, he needs to have other qualified candidates he wants to hire if his top pick for the job doesn’t work out.