 Last Game As a Fin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Last Game As a Fin

Hopefully we cut Tua. That would be the best move we can make.
 
Armstead needs to retire both for him and ours' sakes. Great player but with his non-stop injury questions it causes so much chaos on our weekly lineup.
 
NBP81 said:
Holland, Poyer, Mostert, Calais most probably(I'd take him back), Armstead, Skylar I ****ing hope-might as well include Snoop here also, Chubb?(cap implications?)... Those are the important ones imo...
Click to expand...
time to move on with Skylar, we need to be looking for improvement at every position including HC
 
lynx said:
Armstead needs to retire both for him and ours' sakes. Great player but with his non-stop injury questions it causes so much chaos on our weekly lineup.
Click to expand...
I'm afraid you state the obvious
 
Poyer, Holland, Mostert, and Campbell are out. Eich and Jones will get one year deals to come back to man the guard positions. Huntley will be Tua’s main backup.
 
Both Hills, Eichenberg, Armstead, Cracraft, Poyer, Holland, Kohou, Campbell, Thompson, Snoop, Mostert, Wilson, C. Smith
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom