Last play of the game reminded us…..

South Beach Livin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Nov 16, 2021
- Messages
- 257
- Reaction score
- 301
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Fort Lauderdale
That Gesicki still can’t break tackles.
Yeah I’ve got to hand it to him it was a good heads up play on his part. The better play though would have been to break a tackle. He wasn’t all that well wrapped up. Really should have been a broken tackle.Yeah but a hell of a play though. He and Parker gave the team a little trouble today. Well, Parker really only gave Eli Apple trouble
#33 got exposed today, badly. He needs more than safety help....Yeah but a hell of a play though. He and Parker gave the team a little trouble today. Well, Parker really only gave Eli Apple trouble
That was a freaking corner lolThat Gesicki still can’t break tackles.
He needs more time to develop like Iggy.That Gesicki still can’t break tackles.