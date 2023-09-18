 Last play of the game reminded us….. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Last play of the game reminded us…..

Retnuhrace said:
Yeah but a hell of a play though. He and Parker gave the team a little trouble today. Well, Parker really only gave Eli Apple trouble
Click to expand...
Yeah I’ve got to hand it to him it was a good heads up play on his part. The better play though would have been to break a tackle. He wasn’t all that well wrapped up. Really should have been a broken tackle.
 
Any win vs the AFC is good. I’m not a Belichick fan. Without Brady he’s a .500 coach.

Sad he’ll break Shula’s record.

Peace all.
 
Gesicki tried to create a "Miracle in Miami" moment...only this time, instead of a speedster like Drake getting the ball, the lateral went to a mutant like Gronk.

The result of both plays was the same... Miami wins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom