Last time we drafted a pro bowl guard?

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
32,796
Reaction score
36,411
Location
Kissimmee,FL
This is not a draft thread only.....trying to make a point about draft vs free agency.
The last time we drafted a pro bowl guard was in 1990!! That year we drafted Simms in the 2nd round. 30 years later we're still looking for help at the guard position.
Well, the team has sucked at draft OL in general and guards in particular so free agency is the way to go imo when it comes to guards. This horrible drafting goes way before Grier was even with the team. We're 20 YEARS into this century and we're still trying to draft a good guard. Give up already I say and get one in free agency or maybe even two. Thuney will cost a lot of money but Flores had him in NE so if he gives the ok when I'm on board. At least you know what you're getting with him and he doesn't seem like the type that would get paid and then slack off.

Does anyone have a better idea? Do you guys want to keep trying to draft guards because even a broken clock is right twice a day?
I'm willing to listen but if it was my call, I'd get Thuney here and at least one more OL guy in free agency and just draft your play makers.
 
B

Burt Macklin

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
336
Reaction score
395
Location
St Louis, Missouri
Pro bowl is just a popularity contest now that fans vote players in. Kiko Alonso got almost enough votes last year for the saints, and he put up like 1/3 of the production in No that he did in Mia.

I agree that we need great lineman, but unless you hit the lottery with a late round gem, you've gotta put in 1st,2nd,3rd round picks
 
S

Swollcolb

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
318
Reaction score
476
I could be wrong but I believe Pouncey May have made the probowl the year he played Guard. But he’s probably the only interior guy we drafted to make probowl and he was a very high pick. Yes we have been terrible at drafting guards but that doesn’t mean you have to stop drafting them and just go all out in free agency. We haven’t drafted a good QB in 20 years either still gotta keep trying until we get lucky
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
916
Reaction score
1,608
Location
Marco Island
Pay for Thuney. Then draft a rookie guard before round 4. Need T too and Center. Spend $70M of cap on vets at G, T ,DE and maybe TE as a complimentary player to Gesicki (Hooper or Henry).

I agree with you in that it's asinine that we're still trying to fix the O line.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
916
Reaction score
1,608
Location
Marco Island
Burt Macklin said:
Pro bowl is just a popularity contest now that fans vote players in. Kiko Alonso got almost enough votes last year for the saints, and he put up like 1/3 of the production in No that he did in Mia.

I agree that we need great lineman, but unless you hit the lottery with a late round gem, you've gotta put in 1st,2nd,3rd round picks
Click to expand...
He was speaking to the caliber of player. We don't care if he actually plays in the pro bowl or not.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
6,714
Reaction score
4,311
Location
Ft. Myers
My biggest question is, Is Joe Thuney really an all-pro? Or is he just a product of Dante Scarnecchia and all the benefits that come with being a member of the patriots oline?

We've seen other Olinemen leave the pats and look mediocre.

If Thuney is really that good, then I have no problem going out and spending money on a young FA guard.
 
D

dolphinheel

Second String
Joined
Feb 6, 2004
Messages
1,920
Reaction score
722
Danny said:
This is not a draft thread only.....trying to make a point about draft vs free agency.
The last time we drafted a pro bowl guard was in 1990!! That year we drafted Simms in the 2nd round. 30 years later we're still looking for help at the guard position.
Well, the team has sucked at draft OL in general and guards in particular so free agency is the way to go imo when it comes to guards. This horrible drafting goes way before Grier was even with the team. We're 20 YEARS into this century and we're still trying to draft a good guard. Give up already I say and get one in free agency or maybe even two. Thuney will cost a lot of money but Flores had him in NE so if he gives the ok when I'm on board. At least you know what you're getting with him and he doesn't seem like the type that would get paid and then slack off.

Does anyone have a better idea? Do you guys want to keep trying to draft guards because even a broken clock is right twice a day?
I'm willing to listen but if it was my call, I'd get Thuney here and at least one more OL guy in free agency and just draft your play makers.
Click to expand...
Draft young, productive guys from big conferences with NO injury history. Novel idea.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,619
Reaction score
6,413
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Danny said:
This is not a draft thread only.....trying to make a point about draft vs free agency.
The last time we drafted a pro bowl guard was in 1990!! That year we drafted Simms in the 2nd round. 30 years later we're still looking for help at the guard position.
Well, the team has sucked at draft OL in general and guards in particular so free agency is the way to go imo when it comes to guards. This horrible drafting goes way before Grier was even with the team. We're 20 YEARS into this century and we're still trying to draft a good guard. Give up already I say and get one in free agency or maybe even two. Thuney will cost a lot of money but Flores had him in NE so if he gives the ok when I'm on board. At least you know what you're getting with him and he doesn't seem like the type that would get paid and then slack off.

Does anyone have a better idea? Do you guys want to keep trying to draft guards because even a broken clock is right twice a day?
I'm willing to listen but if it was my call, I'd get Thuney here and at least one more OL guy in free agency and just draft your play makers.
Click to expand...
Hey Danny,

I guess my position is, unless you believe in some kind of Phins O-line curse, the past failures are not really that relevant.

It is an evaluation, and coaching issue, IMO (primarily evaluation).

The guys doing the evaluating, as well as the coaching staff, are completely different than in previous regimes.

Many would point to Dieter as a failure, but I think that is premature.

Rd 3 selections, for the most part, are guys that need time to develop.

I, like many, don't like spending rd1 picks on gaurds, and most teams rarely do it.

Get the evaluation right, and the rest will follow. What are the alternatives? This season, I think FA will play a part in the assembly of the interior line as a short term solution, but that really shouldn't be something we have to do on a regular basis.

Now, if you do believe we are "cursed", the rest doesn't matter anyway.
 
G

gofins60

Second String
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
1,994
Reaction score
651
Location
Allentown, PA
Miami's o-line has sucked for years because Philbin and Gase didn't want tough, physical, old-school type linemen. Philbin preferred guys like Jonathan Martin and Dallas Thomas over someone like Incognito (who went to the Pro Bowl as a Bill after Philbin got rid of him). The entire o-line under both Philbin and Gase was weak, and consistently pushed around and dominated by tough, physical d-lines, even though they had several 1st round picks in Pouncey, James, and Tunsil playing. IMO, these guys weren't very strong and were often pushed back into the QB. And, under these two clowns the running game was an afterthought; Philbin wanted the short pass to replace the running game, Gase preferred using RBs as receivers out of the backfield, so it's no wonder that the o-linemen they got were terrible at run-blocking. Sorry, but if you can't run-block, then you suck as an o-lineman... 1st round pick or not!

Tannenbaum is gone, but apparently the rest of the Front Office and Scouting Department are leftover from previous regimes. These are the same guys who built those lousy o-lines over the past 9 years, so I have no faith that they will do a better job drafting linemen this year!
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
32,796
Reaction score
36,411
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Mach2 said:
Hey Danny,

I guess my position is, unless you believe in some kind of Phins O-line curse, the past failures are not really that relevant.

It is an evaluation, and coaching issue, IMO (primarily evaluation).

The guys doing the evaluating, as well as the coaching staff, are completely different than in previous regimes.

Many would point to Dieter as a failure, but I think that is premature.

Rd 3 selections, for the most part, are guys that need time to develop.

I, like many, don't like spending rd1 picks on gaurds, and most teams rarely do it.

Get the evaluation right, and the rest will follow. What are the alternatives? This season, I think FA will play a part in the assembly of the interior line as a short term solution, but that really shouldn't be something we have to do on a regular basis.

Now, if you do believe we are "cursed", the rest doesn't matter anyway.
Click to expand...
I don't believe we're cursed. I believe we've been really bad at drafting guards. I don't really mean for us not to ever draft a guard again. But I'm totally on board with going OL in free agency. We have 14 picks so draft a guard if you want but don't put all your eggs in one basket, specially since that basket always seems to be empty for us.

As long as the pro bowl guard thing, it's really about the fact we haven't drafted a guard that turned out to be great in 30 years. I couldn't care less about the actual pro bowl.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
32,796
Reaction score
36,411
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Swollcolb said:
I could be wrong but I believe Pouncey May have made the probowl the year he played Guard. But he’s probably the only interior guy we drafted to make probowl and he was a very high pick. Yes we have been terrible at drafting guards but that doesn’t mean you have to stop drafting them and just go all out in free agency. We haven’t drafted a good QB in 20 years either still gotta keep trying until we get lucky
Click to expand...
Pouncey played guard one year and he was horrible there. If he actually went to the pro bowl that year it means 8 other guys declined to go before him. He was a good center but got abused the year he played guard.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom