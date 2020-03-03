This is not a draft thread only.....trying to make a point about draft vs free agency.

The last time we drafted a pro bowl guard was in 1990!! That year we drafted Simms in the 2nd round. 30 years later we're still looking for help at the guard position.

Well, the team has sucked at draft OL in general and guards in particular so free agency is the way to go imo when it comes to guards. This horrible drafting goes way before Grier was even with the team. We're 20 YEARS into this century and we're still trying to draft a good guard. Give up already I say and get one in free agency or maybe even two. Thuney will cost a lot of money but Flores had him in NE so if he gives the ok when I'm on board. At least you know what you're getting with him and he doesn't seem like the type that would get paid and then slack off.



Does anyone have a better idea? Do you guys want to keep trying to draft guards because even a broken clock is right twice a day?

I'm willing to listen but if it was my call, I'd get Thuney here and at least one more OL guy in free agency and just draft your play makers.