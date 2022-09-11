Last two years oh so close. What's the " one game" standing in our way?

Our Phins have been within one game of making the playoffs the last two years. Each of those years its always 1-2 games that wewere left wondering WTF. Jags, Falcons or Colts last year, and Broncos in 20 against Drue Lock.Statistically ( I know, I know its been on the offensive side of the ball.Vs the playoff teams the last two years, we averaged a little under a touchdown less per game in 2021 and about a field goal in 2020I feel strongly our Offensive side of the ball will greatly exceed our last two year points totals and by doingso will also turn the opposition a little more pass happy which will likely help our defense as well.So what's that ONE GAME we cant lose that we have penciled in as a victory in 2022 to get us over the top?I call the Minnesota game. NFC opponent- at home after 3 of 4 on the road.I strongly believe this is the year we make huge strides as an organization. Get ready for many more Primetimegames in 23.For now, lets buckle up and beat those Patsies....