Last two years oh so close. What's the " one game" standing in our way?

AJ DUHE JET KILLER
Our Phins have been within one game of making the playoffs the last two years. Each of those years its always 1-2 games that we
were left wondering WTF. Jags, Falcons or Colts last year, and Broncos in 20 against Drue Lock.

Statistically ( I know, I know its been on the offensive side of the ball.
Vs the playoff teams the last two years, we averaged a little under a touchdown less per game in 2021 and about a field goal in 2020

1662899822968.png
I feel strongly our Offensive side of the ball will greatly exceed our last two year points totals and by doing
so will also turn the opposition a little more pass happy which will likely help our defense as well.

So what's that ONE GAME we cant lose that we have penciled in as a victory in 2022 to get us over the top?
I call the Minnesota game. NFC opponent- at home after 3 of 4 on the road.

I strongly believe this is the year we make huge strides as an organization. Get ready for many more Primetime
games in 23.

For now, lets buckle up and beat those Patsies....
 
This one may be as important as any. Losing the opener at home, in the division, would not be a great way to start.
Today's game is the most winnable of the next 4. I feel like we need this one. @BAL, vs BUF and @CIN (short week) will be difficult games and I wouldn't be surprised if we lost all 3 of them.
 
View attachment 117969
Not going to answer the question the way it's worded. IMO, Mia HAS to win 2 games they're projected to lose. Don't care which 2, but they won't get to a play-off spot beating only 'should beat them' teams and 'tossups'
 
Today's game is the most winnable of the next 4. I feel like we need this one. @BAL, vs BUF and @CIN (short week) will be difficult games and I wouldn't be surprised if we lost all 3 of them.
We should have a lot more insight on the team after today. All four of these opponents are, historically, solid/good, well coached teams. We need to be able to at least split, if we are looking to compete for a playoff berth.

I know the standard argument that it may take a few weeks to get rolling, but the NFL is a short season. Very difficult to climb out of holes created by losing early.
 
Buffalo at home.
We go 0-2 against them, it affectively puts us 3 games behind them when you include tiebreaker.
Still hard to see us winning the AFC East over them but we have very little chance if we do go 0-2, thus only a wildcard available.
At least a win over them gives us a big leg up against the rest of the AFC as most of our rivals will lose to them.
 
View attachment 117969
Has to be an AFC opponent to really be significant. Early games count as much as later season games, but I’ll say beating the Steelers would be sweet… and I believe a must. I don’t see the Fins winning either game against the Bills. To get into the playoffs, Fins have to sweep the Jets and Pats. It’s gonna take 10-7, maybe 11-6.
 
Buffalo at home.
We go 0-2 against them, it affectively puts us 3 games behind them when you include tiebreaker.
Still hard to see us winning the AFC East over them but we have very little chance if we do go 0-2, thus only a wildcard available.
At least a win over them gives us a big leg up against the rest of the AFC as most of our rivals will lose to them.
I agree!
 
Today's game is the most important to both the Fins and the Pats if either hopes to beat the Bills or even make the playoffs and avoid traveling to Buffalo for an away playoff game.
 
Today's game is the most important to both the Fins and the Pats if either hopes to beat the Bills or even make the playoffs and avoid traveling to Buffalo for an away playoff game.
Why don't we just sweep our division and then watch what happens.
See how easy making a prediction is? - LOL
 
Buffalo at home.
We go 0-2 against them, it affectively puts us 3 games behind them when you include tiebreaker.
Still hard to see us winning the AFC East over them but we have very little chance if we do go 0-2, thus only a wildcard available.
At least a win over them gives us a big leg up against the rest of the AFC as most of our rivals will lose to them.
I agree on the importance of the Jill’s home game. Is that one you already had us penciled in to win?
 
This one may be as important as any. Losing the opener at home, in the division, would not be a great way to start.
Importance is t lost - but good lord I have this as a lock. We beat them twice last year and our team on paper vastly improved. Vastly!

Today’s game would leave a stain for sure
 
I'm not sure there's one, but Miami must beat the teams they should beat.

The AFC is loaded so a lot will have to go right for the Dolphins i.e. stay relatively healthy, get some breaks, continue to play defense the way they did at the end of the season etc.

On paper, the offense should be significantly better.
 
