Last years game at Bills........

DANTODUPER
Scout Team
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2005
- Messages
- 1,379
- Reaction score
- 542
After watching the replay of last year game at Bills. Our defense totally dominated them for 3 quarters. If not for the big stupid mistakes from our offense and Sanders missed field goal, that game was worst case a draw.
But what really got my attention was the way Allen exposes himself when he runs. He plays to contact, and he has been very very lucky evading a big injury with his stupid style of running like he is a big RB. I think if his brain continues to think he is a RB, he will get injured sooner than later. He has been very lucky and that is going to end. Hopefully this year! It only takes one good legal hit from a pissed LB, and the way he runs to contact is going to be ugly.
But what really got my attention was the way Allen exposes himself when he runs. He plays to contact, and he has been very very lucky evading a big injury with his stupid style of running like he is a big RB. I think if his brain continues to think he is a RB, he will get injured sooner than later. He has been very lucky and that is going to end. Hopefully this year! It only takes one good legal hit from a pissed LB, and the way he runs to contact is going to be ugly.