 Last years game at Bills........ | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Last years game at Bills........

DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 12, 2005
Messages
1,379
Reaction score
542
After watching the replay of last year game at Bills. Our defense totally dominated them for 3 quarters. If not for the big stupid mistakes from our offense and Sanders missed field goal, that game was worst case a draw.

But what really got my attention was the way Allen exposes himself when he runs. He plays to contact, and he has been very very lucky evading a big injury with his stupid style of running like he is a big RB. I think if his brain continues to think he is a RB, he will get injured sooner than later. He has been very lucky and that is going to end. Hopefully this year! It only takes one good legal hit from a pissed LB, and the way he runs to contact is going to be ugly.
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
8,752
Reaction score
5,626
Location
Sparks, NV
DANTODUPER said:
After watching the replay of last year game at Bills. Our defense totally dominated them for 3 quarters. If not for the big stupid mistakes from our offense and Sanders missed field goal, that game was worst case a draw.

But what really got my attention was the way Allen exposes himself when he runs. He plays to contact, and he has been very very lucky evading a big injury with his stupid style of running like he is a big RB. I think if his brain continues to think he is a RB, he will get injured sooner than later. He has been very lucky and that is going to end. Hopefully this year! It only takes one good legal hit from a pissed LB, and the way he runs to contact is going to be ugly.
Click to expand...
While I don't wish injury on any player, I do believe that Allen plays a high risk style. Guys like Allen and Cam Newton can get away with it until they can't.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
7,073
Reaction score
5,933
No quarterback has ever had long term durability seeking out contact. Either he changes his approach or he starts the battered part of his career soon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom