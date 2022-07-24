Last years game at Bills........

After watching the replay of last year game at Bills. Our defense totally dominated them for 3 quarters. If not for the big stupid mistakes from our offense and Sanders missed field goal, that game was worst case a draw.



But what really got my attention was the way Allen exposes himself when he runs. He plays to contact, and he has been very very lucky evading a big injury with his stupid style of running like he is a big RB. I think if his brain continues to think he is a RB, he will get injured sooner than later. He has been very lucky and that is going to end. Hopefully this year! It only takes one good legal hit from a pissed LB, and the way he runs to contact is going to be ugly.