Late round sleepers!

Feel free to drop any guy who you think could be a sleeper. Here's some guys I love, these are guys projected to be outside top 100.

- Jaheim Bell TE FSU, super versatile TE reminds me a lot of former dolphins TE Charles Clay.

- Ricky Pearsall WR UF he's got insane hands, good route runner, decent speed he's gonna be a contributor in the nfl also has special teams experience.

- Ray Davis RB Kentucky I'm a Gators fan and this dude single handily killed us. He runs angry. Super experienced and has had a lot of production.
 
