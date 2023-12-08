 Late Season Odds for the Miami Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Late Season Odds for the Miami Dolphins

McMikey Mike

McMikey Mike

What are the late season odds for the Dolphins? Let's start with the next five games:

Miami's Week 14 power ranking is 4th:

WeekDatePower RankingFavoredO/U
Titans14December 1125thDolphins (-13)46.5
Jets15December 1730thDolphins (-13.5)40.5
Cowboys16December 243rdDolphins (-1.5)
@ Ravens17December 312ndRavens (-1.5)46.5
Bills18January 78thDolphins (-1.5)

Dolphins Postseason Odds

  • Odds to make the playoffs: -20000 (Bet $20,000 to win $100)
  • Odds to win the AFC East: -3000 (Bet $3,000 to win $100)
  • Odds to win the Super Bowl: +650 (Bet $100 to win $650)

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights

  • The Dolphins carry +650 odds to win the Super Bowl, which ranks third-best in the league. Our computer rankings have them ranked fourth-best, a difference of one spot.
  • The Dolphins' Super Bowl odds have improved since the preseason, going from +2500 before the season to +650 currently. That's the 10th-smallest change in the league.
  • With Super Bowl odds of +650, the Dolphins sport a 13.3% chance of being Super Bowl champions.
  • With -20000 odds to make the postseason, the Dolphins currently have a 99.5% chance of clinching a playoff berth.

Other Dolphins Insights

  • The Dolphins have covered eight times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, seven out of the Dolphins' 12 games have gone over the point total.
  • The Dolphins have the sixth-ranked defense this season (300.2 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking best with 428.4 yards per game.
  • Miami owns the 21st-ranked defense this year (22.2 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 32 points per game.

Dolphins Top Players

  • This season Tagovailoa has 3,457 passing yards (288.1 yards per game) while going 281-for-401 (70.1%) and throwing 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
  • Raheem Mostert has taken 162 carries for a team-high 828 rushing yards (69.0 YPG) and 14 touchdowns.
  • Mostert's game status for Monday's Week 14 matchup against the Titans is currently unknown.
  • Achane has rushed for 534 yards (89.0 per game), with seven touchdowns on the ground. He also has 13 catches for 101 yards and two scores.
  • Achane's game status for Monday's Week 14 matchup against the Titans is currently unknown.
  • Hill has been targeted 127 times and has 93 catches, leading his team with 1,481 yards (123.4 ypg) while scoring 12 touchdowns.
  • Hill's status for Monday is unknown.
  • Jaylen Waddle has tacked on 57 receptions (on 83 targets) for 743 yards, scoring three touchdowns.
  • Braxton Berrios is averaging 17.6 yards per game, with 20 catches for 194 yards and one touchdown.
  • Zach Sieler has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 40 tackles.
  • David Long has racked up 75 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 10 tackles and three passes defended in five games this season.
 
Mike keep this up and soon Loco might need counseling.
 
So, we’re barely favored against the Cowboys at home? Interesting.
 
