Late Season Odds for the Miami Dolphins

What are the late season odds for the Dolphins? Let's start with the next five games:
Miami's Week 14 power ranking is 4th:
|Week
|Date
|Power Ranking
|Favored
|O/U
|Titans
|14
|December 11
|25th
|Dolphins (-13)
|46.5
|Jets
|15
|December 17
|30th
|Dolphins (-13.5)
|40.5
|Cowboys
|16
|December 24
|3rd
|Dolphins (-1.5)
|@ Ravens
|17
|December 31
|2nd
|Ravens (-1.5)
|46.5
|Bills
|18
|January 7
|8th
|Dolphins (-1.5)
Dolphins Postseason Odds
- Odds to make the playoffs: -20000 (Bet $20,000 to win $100)
- Odds to win the AFC East: -3000 (Bet $3,000 to win $100)
- Odds to win the Super Bowl: +650 (Bet $100 to win $650)
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Dolphins carry +650 odds to win the Super Bowl, which ranks third-best in the league. Our computer rankings have them ranked fourth-best, a difference of one spot.
- The Dolphins' Super Bowl odds have improved since the preseason, going from +2500 before the season to +650 currently. That's the 10th-smallest change in the league.
- With Super Bowl odds of +650, the Dolphins sport a 13.3% chance of being Super Bowl champions.
- With -20000 odds to make the postseason, the Dolphins currently have a 99.5% chance of clinching a playoff berth.
Other Dolphins Insights
- The Dolphins have covered eight times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Dolphins' 12 games have gone over the point total.
- The Dolphins have the sixth-ranked defense this season (300.2 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking best with 428.4 yards per game.
- Miami owns the 21st-ranked defense this year (22.2 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 32 points per game.
Dolphins Top Players
- This season Tagovailoa has 3,457 passing yards (288.1 yards per game) while going 281-for-401 (70.1%) and throwing 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
- Raheem Mostert has taken 162 carries for a team-high 828 rushing yards (69.0 YPG) and 14 touchdowns.
- Mostert's game status for Monday's Week 14 matchup against the Titans is currently unknown.
- Achane has rushed for 534 yards (89.0 per game), with seven touchdowns on the ground. He also has 13 catches for 101 yards and two scores.
- Achane's game status for Monday's Week 14 matchup against the Titans is currently unknown.
- Hill has been targeted 127 times and has 93 catches, leading his team with 1,481 yards (123.4 ypg) while scoring 12 touchdowns.
- Hill's status for Monday is unknown.
- Jaylen Waddle has tacked on 57 receptions (on 83 targets) for 743 yards, scoring three touchdowns.
- Braxton Berrios is averaging 17.6 yards per game, with 20 catches for 194 yards and one touchdown.
- Zach Sieler has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 40 tackles.
- David Long has racked up 75 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 10 tackles and three passes defended in five games this season.