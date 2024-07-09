Latest (as of 7/8) On Tua's Contract

Fin-Loco said: Seems a bit byzantine of a take. Ever heard of common ground? I'm certain there is something between what Tua wants and what the team is offering that can get the deal done without "leveraging the team's financial future". Teams need QBs they pay the good ones. Tua is one of the good ones. He should at minimum have a deal similar to Lawrences in overall value. Click to expand...

I dont think Lawrence deserves that deal either. It is like getting a 15 year old a Tesla because a kid at his school has one, but you can only afford a Hyundai Sonata.Tua is good but he hasnt proven that he is worth that type of contract. Either way, I stand by what I said. Get the deal done asap, or dont try to resign him til the end of the year.if he holds out only to become another 55+ a year QB, then these negotiations were negligent by Grier for not getting it done earlier, for making him lose time at camp with the team if it happens.Signing a QB to a $50 mil a year contract who isnt worth it, is negligent. Please see the Daniel Jones deal with the Giants as an example. I bet they thought he was really worth that money when they gave it to him. Tua is better than him, but there are reasons to be trepidatious in giving him a contract of that size.