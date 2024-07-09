 Latest (as of 7/8) On Tua's Contract | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Latest (as of 7/8) On Tua's Contract

Fin-Loco said:
Sounds like they aren't far away but could take all the way up until vets report to TC or even later. Hope not.

Thanks for posting, but he pretty much admitted he really had no actual new info.

Not sure there's anything to be gleaned from the blurb.
 
As long as Tua doesn’t hold out/report late etc. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal if it stretches longer. Agents get paid to negotiate this stuff so he’s probably not too much in the weeds on this stuff.
 
At this point it is negligent to not have a deal in place if one is going to get done. Chris Grier seems to be ****ing this up. Either sign him already or dont sign him at all til next season.
 
It's the latest. As such I posted. Don't thank me for posting it in one part of your post then point out posting it is irrelevant. Missing all of the threads you post to provide info.
 
It's negligent to have not signed him 2 weeks before vets report but after this point, it's not negligent and right to wait until next season? How does that logic work?
 
**** or get off of the pot. I meant if he misses TC time it is negligent. If Tua holds out, dont give in. That is the logic.

The guy is not worth leveraging the team's financial future if he is willing to risk the team's season. Simple as that to me. Simple logic.
 
Seems a bit byzantine of a take. Ever heard of common ground? I'm certain there is something between what Tua wants and what the team is offering that can get the deal done without "leveraging the team's financial future". Teams need QBs they pay the good ones. Tua is one of the good ones. He should at minimum have a deal similar to Lawrences in overall value.
 
No need to take it that way.

I appreciate you taking the time to provide a talking point for us.

Was I not supposed to comment on what I thought it meant?

Everything is not adversarial, brother.

I wish there were more concrete info. In lieu of that, we take what we can get.

Others may have a different take than I. Discussion is the point, is it not?
 
I dont think Lawrence deserves that deal either. It is like getting a 15 year old a Tesla because a kid at his school has one, but you can only afford a Hyundai Sonata.

Tua is good but he hasnt proven that he is worth that type of contract. Either way, I stand by what I said. Get the deal done asap, or dont try to resign him til the end of the year.

if he holds out only to become another 55+ a year QB, then these negotiations were negligent by Grier for not getting it done earlier, for making him lose time at camp with the team if it happens.

Signing a QB to a $50 mil a year contract who isnt worth it, is negligent. Please see the Daniel Jones deal with the Giants as an example. I bet they thought he was really worth that money when they gave it to him. Tua is better than him, but there are reasons to be trepidatious in giving him a contract of that size.
 
The bipolar state of social media.

Grier signs top notch players..."grier is crushing it! "

Next day..."grier is ××cking it up again"

Good grief! The guy has assembled a killer roster and NOBODY knows what is going on behind the scenes so relax with the drama. I am very confident it gets done, then the drama queens will be signing his praises again. He's proven it time and time again.
 
Lawrence's deal is not all it is purported to be. Look at the details.

I would be ecstatic if Tua took the same deal.

He won't, though, because he can, and is justified to do better.
 
Bet you can get a used Tesla cheaper than a Sonata.

Study Shows Tesla Cars Depreciate 70 Times Faster Than Chevy

Uncover the rapid depreciation of Tesla vehicles at -28.9% in a revealing study, showing Tesla's used car prices leading in value loss against other brands.
diminishedvaluecarolina.com diminishedvaluecarolina.com
 
Your style of thinking is exactly why we went through the QB rooms between Dan and Tua.
 
