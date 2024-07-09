Latest (as of 7/8) On Tua's Contract

I dont think Lawrence deserves that deal either. It is like getting a 15 year old a Tesla because a kid at his school has one, but you can only afford a Hyundai Sonata.
Tua is good but he hasnt proven that he is worth that type of contract. Either way, I stand by what I said. Get the deal done asap, or dont try to resign him til the end of the year.
if he holds out only to become another 55+ a year QB, then these negotiations were negligent by Grier for not getting it done earlier, for making him lose time at camp with the team if it happens.
Signing a QB to a $50 mil a year contract who isnt worth it, is negligent. Please see the Daniel Jones deal with the Giants as an example. I bet they thought he was really worth that money when they gave it to him. Tua is better than him, but there are reasons to be trepidatious in giving him a contract of that size.