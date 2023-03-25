 Latest Cap Info | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Latest Cap Info

Miami Dolphins Salary Cap | Over the Cap

Miami Dolphins salary cap, contracts, bonus money, dead money, and cap savings for every player
overthecap.com

Both OTC and Spotrac have us a bit of $4M on the cap which is NFL lunch money. All are included but AVG. It would be good for some to click on and scroll down to see the break at #51 and all the players who do not count.

Hill (31), Ramsey (27), X (23), and Armstead (20) toral $105 M NEXT YEAR which is close to half our cap. In 2025 Elders Hill (22), X (16) and Armstead (12) will cost $50 M on the cap This does not include the likely re-restructures for next year.

We need to win in the next two years. I see 2025 as when it will be time to pay the "cap piper."
 
We’re currently scheduled to have $128 million in cap space in 2025, which will be $145 million if we cut Ogbah, $149 million if we cut Jason Sanders, and $165 million if we cut Jalen Ramsey. We have no dead money currently booked for 2025. If we make the three moves I just described, we’d have $7.7 million in dead money.

I know folks keep wanting to pretend we’re delaying pain for an all-in approach this year and next, but we aren’t. It just isn’t true. We continue to navigate the cap very responsibly.
 
