Latest Cap Info

Miami Dolphins Salary Cap | Over the Cap Miami Dolphins salary cap, contracts, bonus money, dead money, and cap savings for every player

Both OTC and Spotrac have us a bit of $4M on the cap which is NFL lunch money. All are included but AVG. It would be good for some to click on and scroll down to see the break at #51 and all the players who do not count.Hill (31), Ramsey (27), X (23), and Armstead (20) toral $105 M NEXT YEAR which is close to half our cap. In 2025 Elders Hill (22), X (16) and Armstead (12) will cost $50 M on the cap This does not include the likely re-restructures for next year.We need to win in the next two years. I see 2025 as when it will be time to pay the "cap piper."